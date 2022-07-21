Khloe Kardashian Proves She's Unbothered As Ever Amid Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloé Kardashian created headlines after the news of her second child with Tristan Thompson broke on July 13. TMZ reported the 38-year-old reality star and Thompson are having a second baby via surrogate, planned before the NBA star was caught cheating on Kardashian again. As expected, Twitter had many feelings about this latest baby news. Fans dragged the Good American founder on social media for having another child with Thompson, who's known to be a serial cheater.

One fan tweeted, "Khloe Kardashian suffers from self esteem issues and it's deep-rooted. Not her having another baby via surrogate with community dick Tristan Thompson. What message is she sending to True? Girl love yourself!" Someone else wrote, "God please shield me from loving a man the way Khloe Kardashian loves Tristan Cheating Thompson." One person is done with the drama and tweeted, "So Khloe Kardashian is having another baby with Tristan Thompson!? Girl bye."

But one fan supported the reality TV star by tweeting, "Tristan Thompson does not deserve Khloé Kardashian. Once a cheater, ALWAYS a cheater!" Far from being upset, Kardashian is proving she's unbothered as ever amid the Thompson baby drama.