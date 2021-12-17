Kim Kardashian Finally Just Ended Her Feud With Taylor Swift After Five Years

Kanye West kicked off a complicated relationship with Taylor Swift after he infamously crashed Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

The two music stars appeared to reconcile after a few years, until their second big feud. The drama revolved around a controversial lyric in West's song "Famous," which he claimed Swift verbally approved. Swift, meanwhile, fought back and appeared to criticize West during her acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards. Kim Kardashian, who was married to West at the time, inevitably became involved. For example, in a since-deleted post, Kardashian shared a photo of her on set for West's "Famous" music video. In the background is a wax mold depicted to look like Swift naked. Of course, Swifties were quick to defend the singer and posted rat emojis in the comments, Marie Claire recapped. The same day, Swift posted a photo on Instagram from her "Vogue" shoot wearing a crimson dress with the caption, "I never trust a narcissist / But they love me." The line is a lyric from her song "I Did Something Bad," which may have been referring to Kanye West.

Kardashian also posted clips from a phone call, which seemed to imply thatSwift gave West permission for the lyrics, per BBC. Years later, a full video of the conversation between West and Swift surfaced in 2020, which appeared to prove Swift was right. In the ongoing battle of who said what, it appears Kardashian is trying to make nice in 2021.