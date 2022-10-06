Lea Michele Proves She Still Has Support From One Former Glee Costar

It's hard to believe all of the stars who were born on the hit show "Glee." According to IMDb, the popular show ran from 2009 through 2015, putting plenty of actors on the map, especially Lea Michele, who famously played the role of Rachel Berry and showed off her singing chops. Michele has been one of the top names to come out of the series, but after the show, she found her name in the press for plenty of not-so-great reasons thanks to her former cast mates.

In 2020, Samantha Ware, who played Jane Hayward, slammed Michele for tweeting about George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, asking Michele if she remembered making her first television gig "a living hell," while adding that she would never "forget" about it, per Variety. "I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would 's**t in my wig!' amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood," Ware wrote. Michele later issued a statement via People expressing her remorse. "What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people," she told the outlet, while noting that she didn't remember the actions behind Ware's accusations.

Heather Morris also spoke about Michele's alleged mistreatment of the cast in 2021 during an appearance on the "Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino" podcast, saying that she and her co-stars were afraid to report Michele to Fox executives. But it seems like Michele has at least one former costar in her corner.