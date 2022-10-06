Brittney Griner's Wife Shares Heartbreaking Update On The Athlete's State Of Mind In Custody

In her "CBS Mornings" interview with Gayle King, Cherelle Griner said her wife Brittney Griner has not been treated fairly by the Russian government. "It tears me to pieces to see that this is not balanced for my wife right now. So I want people to see that," Cherelle said. "To see, has she suffered enough. BG [as Cherelle affectionately refers to her] has truly suffered beyond her crime already." While Cherelle said her first conversation with her wife in custody went well, she doesn't sugarcoat how Brittney was coping the second time they spoke.

"The minute I hung up, I think I cried for about two, three days straight. I did not get out of my bed. It was the most disturbing phone call I'd ever experienced," Cherelle said. "I didn't have words — because at this point, I'm like, I don't know if she has anything left in her tank to continue to wake up every day and be in a place where she has no one." Brittney, her wife says, is at her "absolute weakest moment in life right now."

Brittney's appeal date is currently set for October 25, according to the Associated Press. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has been attempting to negotiate with the Russian government to secure her release, potentially via a prisoner swap. After the interview, King reported that the White House currently "has a substantial deal on the table" and is hopeful the Russians will accept it.