The Untold Truth Of Emily Compagno

To the surprise of literally no one, Fox News' ultra-conservative regular Emily Compagno isn't exactly the biggest fan of President Joe Biden. In fact, she had some choice words about the 45th during a typically outspoken segment on "Outnumbered."

The topic of conversation on this occasion was Biden's suitability for a second term as POTUS given that he would be 86 years old when it came to an end. And Compagno certainly didn't hold back when it came to her thoughts on the matter: "The argument that, well, if the policies were awesome, we would forgive then; we wouldn't mind the stumbles and the gaffes and the crypt keeper in front of us, right? But the point is that the policies are absolutely terrible and Americans are hurting. So they're sick of the dearth of leadership and the fact that it's the cherry on top that this person can't stand up literally on his own two feet is what's so difficult for the Americans to digest." She rattled off a statistic about Americans' beliefs on term limits and emphasized her position that Biden wasn't mentally or physically up to the job. "And the fact that he is so feeble is just sort of the 'emperor's new clothes' situation where you can't deny it anymore," Compagno added.

This wasn't the first or last time that Compagno ripped into Biden. Earlier in 2022, the Californian cast shame on him. Later, she accused him of being more concerned with the opinions of celebrities than the electorate.