What Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Did For A Living Before Becoming A Congresswoman

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn't hold back, especially when it comes to some of the things she strongly believes in.

Ocasio-Cortez, who is better known as AOC to both her fans and her critics, often makes passionate statements on social media, especially when it comes to improving the lives of her constitutes. On June 13, she wrote on Twitter, "Very often I am told that raising concerns [about] provisions that risk harm to communities like mine means I'm 'letting the perfect be the enemy of the good.' That phrase often becomes a euphemism for 'I'm willing to sacrifice your community for mine.' I reject that. We can all win."

As the youngest woman to serve in the United States Congress, AOC graduated from Boston University, where she was a double major in international relations and economics and graduated with high honors. But before she became the household name that she is today, AOC had a job that is no where near or similar to what she is doing today.