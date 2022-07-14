Emily Compagno Used To Be A Cheerleader For This NFL Team

Emily Compagno had an illustrious career before she became a co-host on Fox News' "Outnumbered" alongside Kayleigh Mcenany. According to her bio on Fox News, She has a diverse background in law, political science, and sports, which comes in handy as an anchor. Even though her opinions are sometimes controversial — like when she had Kenyans up in arms by alleging that pregnant Kenyan women could not leave the house — she still remains a popular figure.

Compagno always seemed destined for greatness. The El Cerrito native is the daughter of a naval pathologist and a genealogist. In an op-ed for Fox News, she describes her dad as someone whose "impeccable standards, insatiable intellectual appetite, and never-ending work ethic blessed us all." She revealed that her family has strong military ties, and she also wanted to join the armed forces. However, Compagno's dreams were crushed when she applied to serve in the U.S. Air Force. She wrote, "My goal was to be a fighter pilot and then a test pilot for NASA. I went to Space Camp and Aviation Challenge, the Air Force Academy's Summer Scientific Seminar, and secured any related internship I could find — and was told again and again I was too small to be a fighter pilot." After spending two years at the USAF ROTC at the University of Washington, she was again rejected, and decided to pursue a career in law. Even though she could not pursue her initial dreams, she would go on to have a successful career.