Fans Are Freaking Out Over Shay Mitchell's Latest TikTok
Shay Mitchell, known for her roles in popular series like "Pretty Little Liars" and "Dollface," has been in the spotlight for over a decade now, per IMDb. The actor has played several different characters on television, including the role of Peach, a queer woman, in the popular Netflix series "You." Over the years, Mitchell has developed a dedicated fanbase who have supported her work and followed her on social media platforms to keep up with what she's doing.
A major part of Mitchell's life is her family. The actor has reportedly been dating her boyfriend, Matte Babel, since 2017, per E! News. Babel and Mitchell now share two children together as they welcomed their second daughter in June, according to People. The pair, however, has yet to tie the knot and doesn't seem to be planning on doing so anytime soon. This isn't a huge surprise, as Mitchell has always been a bit of a free spirit who's lived her life the way that works best for her despite what others may think.
She told E! News in 2021, "I don't know if I've done anything in order." Mitchell continued, "I had a child, didn't get married. I don't really know if that's in the cards for us. I'm like, 'Hey, I can walk out. I don't need to go through a lawyer, I can just walk out.' And same with him." This comment inevitably sparked some conversation online. And now, the actor's latest TikTok has the internet exploding with reactions yet again.
Shay Mitchell is sparking major speculation about her sexuality
Shay Mitchell may have played queer roles on television in the past, but she's now hinting that she might actually be a part of the LGBTQ+ community in real life. Mitchell dueted a TikTok that joked that all bisexual women own green velvet couches and showed herself sitting down on her very own green velvet couch. Although Mitchell did not explicitly say she was bisexual — or anything at all — in the video, fans are taking the hint and running with it. The dueted TikTok does not have a caption, but the comment section and social media in general are blowing up with reactions.
One fan tweeted, "SHAY MITCHELL IS BI??!? lord have mercy we won." Another wrote, "OMG I KNOW I'M LATE BUT SHAY MITCHELL JUST CONFIRMED BEING A BI OMG. WHAT A GREAT DAY ON EARTH." The actor has been receiving a ton of support from fans online ever since the TikTok went completely viral.
In a 2017 interview with Maxim, Mitchell was careful not to label her sexuality. When asked if she was a part of the LGBTQ+ community, she replied, "I don't label myself. I fall in love with the spirit of somebody. Love is love, and that's something that I'll keep saying." But now, this TikTok may be hinting something different.