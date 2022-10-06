Fans Are Freaking Out Over Shay Mitchell's Latest TikTok

Shay Mitchell, known for her roles in popular series like "Pretty Little Liars" and "Dollface," has been in the spotlight for over a decade now, per IMDb. The actor has played several different characters on television, including the role of Peach, a queer woman, in the popular Netflix series "You." Over the years, Mitchell has developed a dedicated fanbase who have supported her work and followed her on social media platforms to keep up with what she's doing.

A major part of Mitchell's life is her family. The actor has reportedly been dating her boyfriend, Matte Babel, since 2017, per E! News. Babel and Mitchell now share two children together as they welcomed their second daughter in June, according to People. The pair, however, has yet to tie the knot and doesn't seem to be planning on doing so anytime soon. This isn't a huge surprise, as Mitchell has always been a bit of a free spirit who's lived her life the way that works best for her despite what others may think.

She told E! News in 2021, "I don't know if I've done anything in order." Mitchell continued, "I had a child, didn't get married. I don't really know if that's in the cards for us. I'm like, 'Hey, I can walk out. I don't need to go through a lawyer, I can just walk out.' And same with him." This comment inevitably sparked some conversation online. And now, the actor's latest TikTok has the internet exploding with reactions yet again.