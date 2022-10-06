Erika Jayne Scorches Claims She's The RHOBH Gossip Leaker

It seems that the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" drama has once again leaped off of our television screens and made its way onto our social media feeds. The last few episodes on the show have been all about what Kathy Hilton did or did not do while the cameras were off while the group was in Aspen. But it has also been about whether the other women on the show have been silent or silenced, especially as reports of Hilton's alleged meltdown have started popping up in the press.

In the season finale episode, Kyle Richards drops a bombshell when she accuses Erika Jayne's publicist of leaking the story to the tabloids. According to Richards, her sister "launched an investigation," and the aforementioned is what they found. In the episode, Jayne denies being the leaker and says it wouldn't make sense for her publicist to leak anything about Kathy, as Erika's publicist also works for Hilton's daughter, Nicky.

The show may no longer be filming, but Jayne hasn't dropped the issue. Naturally.