Erika Jayne Scorches Claims She's The RHOBH Gossip Leaker
It seems that the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" drama has once again leaped off of our television screens and made its way onto our social media feeds. The last few episodes on the show have been all about what Kathy Hilton did or did not do while the cameras were off while the group was in Aspen. But it has also been about whether the other women on the show have been silent or silenced, especially as reports of Hilton's alleged meltdown have started popping up in the press.
In the season finale episode, Kyle Richards drops a bombshell when she accuses Erika Jayne's publicist of leaking the story to the tabloids. According to Richards, her sister "launched an investigation," and the aforementioned is what they found. In the episode, Jayne denies being the leaker and says it wouldn't make sense for her publicist to leak anything about Kathy, as Erika's publicist also works for Hilton's daughter, Nicky.
The show may no longer be filming, but Jayne hasn't dropped the issue. Naturally.
Erika Jayne concurs she never leaked
This. @justplainzack 💕💫 https://t.co/gex43YJucn— Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) October 6, 2022
Erika Jayne appeared to continue to deny that she has leaked any stories about Kathy Hilton to the press on Twitter, when she retweeted podcast host Zack Peter on October 6. "I will say this ... [Erika Jayne] and [Lisa Rinna] were NOT my sources. Nor were either of their publicists," Peter tweeted. "Lots of people saw what went down in Aspen. MANY of us heard about it. And we ALL talked about it. Even if some were too scared to talk about it on their platforms." Jayne quote-tweeted with the comment, "This."
Whether Rinna was the leaker or not, it seems pretty clear that having started this drama by bringing it up on camera, she's also prepared to finish it. As Andy Cohen said on his SiriusXM radio show (via Reality Blurb), "And then Lisa Rinna brought it to the reunion ... I knew it was gonna come up [but] I didn't know how it was gonna come up, and how severely it would come up."
On the other hand, Hilton seemingly added fuel to the drama between her and Richards with a sneaky Instagram post. "Love my sisters," the video's caption reads — yet Richards is nowhere to be found ... The tea!