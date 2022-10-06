Bethenny Frankel Is Taking Her Fight Against TikTok To A Whole New Level

It's no secret that Bethenny Frankel is not a huge fan of the social media platform TikTok. In September, the former "Real Housewives of New York" star was made aware that a user on the platform manipulated an old video of her to make it look as though she was promoting a counterfeit version of a designer cardigan. At the time, Frankel made a TikTok explaining the situation and making it known that the advertisement was completely fake and not created by her.

She laid into the crooks, stating, "These people are garbage, scumbag scoundrel scammers stealing, and their products are garbage, and don't buy them." She also blamed the platform in a separate TikTok for potentially ruining her image by not filtering or monitoring scammers and said, "This is something that has to be addressed because it's a breeding ground for scams." Frankel has been adamant that the lack of concern from TikTok causes content creators to waste time and their own resources attempting to solve similar situations on their own.

It's been clear that Frankel has been pushing for TikTok to make a change and put an end to scammers taking advantage of users and content creators. However, now, she's taken her fight against the platform to a whole new level.