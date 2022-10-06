Bethenny Frankel Is Taking Her Fight Against TikTok To A Whole New Level
It's no secret that Bethenny Frankel is not a huge fan of the social media platform TikTok. In September, the former "Real Housewives of New York" star was made aware that a user on the platform manipulated an old video of her to make it look as though she was promoting a counterfeit version of a designer cardigan. At the time, Frankel made a TikTok explaining the situation and making it known that the advertisement was completely fake and not created by her.
She laid into the crooks, stating, "These people are garbage, scumbag scoundrel scammers stealing, and their products are garbage, and don't buy them." She also blamed the platform in a separate TikTok for potentially ruining her image by not filtering or monitoring scammers and said, "This is something that has to be addressed because it's a breeding ground for scams." Frankel has been adamant that the lack of concern from TikTok causes content creators to waste time and their own resources attempting to solve similar situations on their own.
It's been clear that Frankel has been pushing for TikTok to make a change and put an end to scammers taking advantage of users and content creators. However, now, she's taken her fight against the platform to a whole new level.
Bethenny Frankel is taking legal action against TikTok
Former "RHONY" star Bethenny Frankel is taking her battle with TikTok to new heights, as she is now suing the platform. Frankel is claiming that after a fake advertisement was posted using her image, her reputation "suffered significant injury and irreparable harm" (via Page Six). She is blaming the platform for not monitoring users more closely and is calling on TikTok to make changes and protect content creators. A representative for TikTok told The Washington Post in response that they already have "strict policies to both protect people's hard earned intellectual property and keep misleading content off of TikTok."
However, Frankel is evidently moving forward with the lawsuit and making that known to her social media followers. Frankel posted a lengthy caption on Instagram regarding her lawsuit against TikTok and wrote, "Social media, and its impact as the most powerful medium on the planet, cannot be a reckless marketplace where people risk their rights and privacy being violated without protection." She explained that she would not stop until all creators are protected.
Frankel is being praised by countless individuals online for fighting back. In the comment section on Instagram, one user replied, "Thank you ... because it's not fair to us consumers as well!!!" Another Instagram user even wrote, "Please run for NYC mayor." It's unclear how TikTok may attempt to fix this issue, but Frankel does not seem to be giving up this fight anytime soon.