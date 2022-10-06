Why Bethenny Frankel Thinks Kylie Jenner's Makeup Brand Is Swindling Customers

Love her or hate her, Bethenny Frankel has always been about her business. Whether she was dueling with New York's elite on "The Real Housewives Of New York," headlining her short-lived talk show, "Bethenny," or making boss moves as the founder of Skinnygirl cocktails, the New York native has done quite well for herself. Since moving on from "RHONY," and selling part of Skinnygirl (while still retaining the rights to use the name) to Beam Global for a staggering $100 million, per Forbes, Frankel's business ventures have continued to thrive.

In 2020, Frankel launched her successful "Just B With Bethenny Frankel" podcast, where she dishes out her "unapologetic takes" on the latest in entertainment, food, and relationships, per iHeart. Recently, Frankel has ventured into the world of beauty influencing, using her far-reaching followings on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram to give her fans her (sometimes painfully) honest reviews on the most popular beauty and skincare brands. While Frankel has definitely given credit where it was due, she's not afraid to speak up when she doesn't like something.

Unfortunately for Kylie Jenner's beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, Frankel is not impressed.