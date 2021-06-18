What We Know About Bethenny Frankel's Newest Business Venture

Bethenny Frankel is going into the food business with her newest venture. The former "Real Housewives of New York" star turned her rags into riches on the reality show and became even more successful after she quit the show in August 2019. Per Entrepreneur, Frankel thought that her businesses would not take off because of her involvement with the Bravo show, but she became, as she said, "the first reality star to leverage the show as a platform to build a brand."

Frankel founded Skinnnygirl — a lifestyle brand that produces products for women on the go. Frankel's website says that Skinnygirl includes "food and drink, apparel, shapewear, supplements and cookware" as part of its portfolio. Frankel started her brand with books and then transitioned into other products like cocktails. The key to Frankel's success, she said, was to "remain highly flexible so you can move in the moment and make changes quickly," according to Entrepreneur.

Well, the lifestyle mogul has followed her own advice with her newest business venture. Find out what it is below.