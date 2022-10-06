Olivia Culpo Breaks Down In Tears Discussing A Difficult Past Relationship

Olivia Culpo has had a great career in the spotlight. She won Miss Universe in 2012 and has since become a social media influencer — and now, a reality TV star. Now, in her upcoming reality TV series, "The Culpo Sisters," Olivia is sharing her life on TLC. She will be joined by her sisters, Aurora and Sophia, in what appears to be a Kardashian-esque show that follows the three sisters in Los Angeles and trips to their parents in Rhode Island.

With her life in the limelight, Culpo has also dated or been connected to some well-known men. According to The Sun, the model potentially dated Ryan Lochte in 2012 (although she denied it). She then dated Nick Jonas, in 2013. In 2014, Jonas told Wendy Williams that he wrote the song "Jealous" about Culpo because he saw a guy looking at her a "little too long" one night out (via Us Weekly). She even starred as a love interest in the music video. Culpo then dated three NFL players, with her current boyfriend being Carolina Panthers running back, Christian McCaffrey.

But in the trailer for her new show, Culpo revealed a dark secret from a past relationship she's never shared before.