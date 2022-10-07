Kanye West Seemingly Makes Awkward Insinuation About Kris Jenner And Drake

Kanye "Ye" West is celebrating Festivus early on Instagram, airing his grievances with a laundry list of big names in the fashion industry and the Kardashians, whom he appeared to refer to as "the Calabasas mafia" in one post. Drake and Kris Jenner eventually got dragged into the fray, but we've got to start from the bottom to understand how we got here.

Ye's latest posting spree comes after he appeared on "Good Morning America" and offered a mea culpa to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for his social media behavior. "This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused," he said. He'd been using Instagram to trash Kim, her now-ex Pete Davidson, and others. TMZ even reported that he got temporarily banned for using a racial slur against "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, who angered Ye by criticizing the rapper's treatment of Kim. Now, Ye is repeating this pattern of behavior. He did something controversial that upset a lot people — in this case, debuting "white lives matter" T-shirts at his YZY SZN 9 show in Paris — and he's lashing out at anyone who speaks out against him.

This includes Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who denounced Ye's fashion show appearance on her Instagram Story, per Insider. In since-deleted posts, Ye shared photos of Karefa-Johnson, mocked the boots she was wearing, and wrote, "This is not a fashion person." Model Hailey Bieber jumped to her defense, and this is where Drake entered the picture.