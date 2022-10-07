Kanye West Seemingly Makes Awkward Insinuation About Kris Jenner And Drake
Kanye "Ye" West is celebrating Festivus early on Instagram, airing his grievances with a laundry list of big names in the fashion industry and the Kardashians, whom he appeared to refer to as "the Calabasas mafia" in one post. Drake and Kris Jenner eventually got dragged into the fray, but we've got to start from the bottom to understand how we got here.
Ye's latest posting spree comes after he appeared on "Good Morning America" and offered a mea culpa to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for his social media behavior. "This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused," he said. He'd been using Instagram to trash Kim, her now-ex Pete Davidson, and others. TMZ even reported that he got temporarily banned for using a racial slur against "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, who angered Ye by criticizing the rapper's treatment of Kim. Now, Ye is repeating this pattern of behavior. He did something controversial that upset a lot people — in this case, debuting "white lives matter" T-shirts at his YZY SZN 9 show in Paris — and he's lashing out at anyone who speaks out against him.
This includes Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who denounced Ye's fashion show appearance on her Instagram Story, per Insider. In since-deleted posts, Ye shared photos of Karefa-Johnson, mocked the boots she was wearing, and wrote, "This is not a fashion person." Model Hailey Bieber jumped to her defense, and this is where Drake entered the picture.
Kanye West praised Drake before seemingly turning on him
Kanye West and Drake had a long-standing feud that they appeared to put behind them when they joined each other onstage at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in December 2021, per People. Ye also expressed his delight when he noticed that Drake had liked one of his recent Instagram posts about the "white lives matter" drama. The post in question was directed at Justin Bieber and included a screenshot of an E! article about Hailey Bieber's show of support for Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. "Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin please let me know," Ye wrote (via ET Canada).
In his follow-up post about Drake's like, Ye shared a screenshot as evidence that it happened. "Everyone knows me and Drake have had a rivalry in the past," he wrote in all caps (via Complex). "It really warmed my heart to see Drake like one of my post." But a few hours later, Ye seemed to do a 180. He shared text reading (via The Sun), "Drake a f*** ya baby mama's mama. That's real war." Some of Ye's Instagram followers viewed this as an assertion that Drake had sexual relations with Kris Jenner and theorized that Ye was upset because Drake had removed his like.
Ye previously complained about Drake texting Jenner instead of him in a 2018 Twitter rant. The momager and the musician seem to have an unlikely friendship, with the two posing for a cozy photo at a 2013 album release party.