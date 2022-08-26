Pete Davidson's Reported Outlook After Kim Kardashian Split Isn't What Some Might Expect

The romance between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian was certainly short-lived. In spite of the split, Davidson appears to be moving on in his own way.

The comedian and the SKIMS founder first met on "Saturday Night Live" in November 2021 and appeared to quickly fall for each other. However, fans of the couple were surprised (well, depending on you asked) when the two broke up in August only nine months later. Per Page Six, it was rumored that the two simply couldn't keep up with their romance due to hectic work schedules. However, it was also reported that the two were in different places in life. After all, Davidson is a young star with no kids who has more free time on his hands, while Kardashian is a mom of four balancing business and focusing on co-parenting with ex Kanye West.

With Davidson's own history of high-profile relationships, some might think that he would be ready to jump right back into the dating pool. However, it appears that he has an interesting perspective on romance right now.