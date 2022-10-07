Kim Kardashian's True Crime Podcast Already Stirs Up Backlash

Kim Kardashian is a woman of many talents. She has a skincare line (SKKN), a shapewear line (SKIMS), and a brand-new private equity firm (SKKY). Take that and add on her gigs as a reality star, influencer, activist, and law student, and she's a super busy woman. It already seems impossible that Kardashian manages to balance all of those responsibilities. Still, somehow, she recently found some extra time in her schedule to start her very own true crime podcast.

Kardashian narrates a podcast called "The System," which explores the incarceration of Kevin Keith. Kardashian sheds light on the possible wrongful conviction of Keith, a Black man who was convicted by an all white jury of a triple homicide in 1994, per The Guardian. "The case of Kevin Keith is deeply twisted and incredibly heartbreaking from all sides," Kardashian says in a promo for the show, which also includes a brief clip of a conversation between herself and Keith. Kardashian, given her well-documented interest in justice reform, released the podcast in the hopes of bridging attention to a highly dubious conviction.

While the podcast may have been created with the best of intentions, it wasn't necessarily received that way. That shouldn't be surprising — Kardashian is no stranger to controversy — but the reason fans are coming for her this time is new.