Kim Kardashian's True Crime Podcast Already Stirs Up Backlash
Kim Kardashian is a woman of many talents. She has a skincare line (SKKN), a shapewear line (SKIMS), and a brand-new private equity firm (SKKY). Take that and add on her gigs as a reality star, influencer, activist, and law student, and she's a super busy woman. It already seems impossible that Kardashian manages to balance all of those responsibilities. Still, somehow, she recently found some extra time in her schedule to start her very own true crime podcast.
Kardashian narrates a podcast called "The System," which explores the incarceration of Kevin Keith. Kardashian sheds light on the possible wrongful conviction of Keith, a Black man who was convicted by an all white jury of a triple homicide in 1994, per The Guardian. "The case of Kevin Keith is deeply twisted and incredibly heartbreaking from all sides," Kardashian says in a promo for the show, which also includes a brief clip of a conversation between herself and Keith. Kardashian, given her well-documented interest in justice reform, released the podcast in the hopes of bridging attention to a highly dubious conviction.
While the podcast may have been created with the best of intentions, it wasn't necessarily received that way. That shouldn't be surprising — Kardashian is no stranger to controversy — but the reason fans are coming for her this time is new.
Kim Kardashian stepped on some toes
Kim Kardashian's new podcast, "The System: The Case of Kevin Keith," isn't making the difference Kardashian had hoped. What began with the intent of bringing attention to an alleged wrongful conviction has drawn the ire of the surviving victims. The two surviving victims of the shooting, Quanita and Quentin Reeves, spoke to the Daily Mail about what they say was Kardashian's offensive decision to leave them out of the narrative.
"She did not contact us, not one time. If Kim Kardashian wants to get involved, she should come and meet us face-to-face," Quentin told the outlet. "We should have been the first call," his sister said. "Kevin gets to sit in jail and become a celebrity. Meanwhile, we're out here dealing with this our entire lives... it's crazy." Quentin and Quantina were children when the crime took place. Three of their cousins, including Keith's girlfriend, were killed in the shooting. Quentin and Quantina later identified Keith as the shooter. "We saw it with our own eyes. You don't forget something like that. I don't care what Kim Kardashian says — Kevin did it," Quentin insisted.
Kardashian has not personally addressed the accusations, but the production company behind the podcast, Tenderfoot & Big City TV, told TMZ the siblings were wrong. Producers claimed they had reached out, and Quentin and Quantina opted not to appear on the podcast. However, the statement claimed that should the siblings change their minds, production would be happy to arrange an interview with Kardashian.