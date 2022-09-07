Kim Kardashian's Latest Business Venture Is Unlike Anything She's Done Before

Despite what Piers Morgan may believe, Kim Kardashian is a woman of many talents. In a recent chat with Interview Magazine, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star listed a few of her skills, which includes cooking, using her toes for just about "anything," and having a knack for marketing and business.

The burgeoning mogul also made a name for herself in the shapewear space after launching her clothing company, Skims, in 2019. Her skincare line, Skkn By Kim (formerly KKW Beauty) has reportedly snagged a $1 billion valuation as well. As the icon herself once said, "Not bad for a girl with no talent."

Truth be told, it's impressive that Kardashian has managed to parlay her original success as a reality television star into a billion-dollar fortune, and we think that's a respectable talent in its own right. Now, she's got a new endeavor on her hands — and it's unlike anything we've ever witnessed from the reality star.