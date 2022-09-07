Kim Kardashian's Latest Business Venture Is Unlike Anything She's Done Before
Despite what Piers Morgan may believe, Kim Kardashian is a woman of many talents. In a recent chat with Interview Magazine, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star listed a few of her skills, which includes cooking, using her toes for just about "anything," and having a knack for marketing and business.
The burgeoning mogul also made a name for herself in the shapewear space after launching her clothing company, Skims, in 2019. Her skincare line, Skkn By Kim (formerly KKW Beauty) has reportedly snagged a $1 billion valuation as well. As the icon herself once said, "Not bad for a girl with no talent."
Truth be told, it's impressive that Kardashian has managed to parlay her original success as a reality television star into a billion-dollar fortune, and we think that's a respectable talent in its own right. Now, she's got a new endeavor on her hands — and it's unlike anything we've ever witnessed from the reality star.
Private equity, meet Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is entering the world of private equity, and she's calling her firm SKKY. It's a far cry from the reality show that made her famous, but Kardashian has proved time and time again that she's capable of taking on new endeavors and then succeeding. The mother of four announced the news on Instagram, where she shared a logo for her new company alongside a note mentioning that her mother, Kris Jenner, would be a partner in the firm.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the firm will focus on "investing in and building consumer and media businesses." The reality star-turned-businesswoman sounds thrilled about her new undertaking, telling the outlet, "The exciting part is to sit down with these founders and figure out what their dream is. I want to support what that is, not change who they are in their DNA, but just support and get them to a different level."
What's more, it looks like Kardashian will be in good hands as she's teamed up with Jay Sammons, a former Carlyle partner, who will run the day-to-day operations at the firm. He's certainly got the chops for it, having previously invested in brands like Beats By Dre and Supreme. Only time will tell how this new partnership shakes out, but so far, it looks like a winning team.