The Try Guys Update Fans About Ned Fulmer's Future With The Group
The Try Guys are trying to stay ahead of rumors, but the internet can't stop talking about former member Ned Fulmer. Recently, the guys and Fulmer post near-simultaneous statements regarding the latter's status with the group. The Try Guys shared that Fulmer is "no longer working" with them as the result of "a thorough internal review." Fulmer, meanwhile, made the bombshell admission that he had entered into "a consensual workplace relationship" despite being married.
The announcements came days after speculation began swirling on Twitter and Reddit. Fans noted that Fulmer had been absent from recent videos, and photos of his alleged infidelity began spreading.
Although the Try Guys' statement clarified Fulmer's current status with the group, long-time fans of the group and those who got caught up in the drama have still been desperate for more news. Now, an hour-long podcast episode has helped us to get some of the closure we needed.
The Try Guys addressed all of our burning Ned Fulmer questions
A record number of viewers tuned in for the latest episode of "The TryPod" — a cleverly named podcast offshoot of The Try Guys channel. Two of the three remaining Try Guys, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld, sat down with producer Miles Bonsignore to welcome the influx of curious listeners to the show. "Welcome to the TryPod to all of our normal listeners and no new people whatsoever," Kornfeld quipped.
The guys discussed their feelings about the betrayal and how they've been coping with the change to the company. At the end of the episode, Bonsignore led Kornfeld and Haberberger through a series of rapid fire questions and misconceptions. "If this hadn't gone public, was there a world when Ned came back and was a cast member?" he asked. The question spoke to many Twitter users' confusion over how Fulmer's personal decisions impacted his job status.
Both men quickly said no. "What happened ... it betrayed our trust," Habersberger explained. Kornfeld went on to point out that it "was a workplace violation." As an executive producer of the Try Guys channel, any employee that Fulmer entered into a relationship with would be his subordinate, regardless of his classification of the relationship as "consensual." In other words, Fulmer is gone for good.