The Try Guys Update Fans About Ned Fulmer's Future With The Group

The Try Guys are trying to stay ahead of rumors, but the internet can't stop talking about former member Ned Fulmer. Recently, the guys and Fulmer post near-simultaneous statements regarding the latter's status with the group. The Try Guys shared that Fulmer is "no longer working" with them as the result of "a thorough internal review." Fulmer, meanwhile, made the bombshell admission that he had entered into "a consensual workplace relationship" despite being married.

The announcements came days after speculation began swirling on Twitter and Reddit. Fans noted that Fulmer had been absent from recent videos, and photos of his alleged infidelity began spreading.

Although the Try Guys' statement clarified Fulmer's current status with the group, long-time fans of the group and those who got caught up in the drama have still been desperate for more news. Now, an hour-long podcast episode has helped us to get some of the closure we needed.