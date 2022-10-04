The Try Guys Wipe Their Hands Clean Of Ned Fulmer In Response To Cheating Scandal
Bye, Bye, Bye!
The Try Guys stunned their dedicated fans and followers on September 27 when they announced that they had kicked one member of the YouTube foursome, Ned Fulmer, to the curb. "Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys," Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang penned in a bombshell tweet on September 27. "As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change," they concluded in the revelatory statement. But why exactly? After weeks of speculation from fans, they had caught Fulmer cheating on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, with the Try Guys producer, Alex Herring. Ruh-roh. Meanwhile, Fulmer released a somber statement of his own fessing up to the workplace affair. "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship," he wrote. "I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel."
But now it appears that the remaining Try Guys are taking things one step further in their efforts to distance themselves from their disgraced colleague...
Ned Fulmer is being edited out of the Try Guys content
On October 3, The Try Guys took to their high-profile YouTube channel to announce they were wiping their hands and their channel clean of their former friend and colleague, Ned Fulmer.
"By now, we're assuming you've seen the Reddit threads, and TikToks, and tweets, and news articles." Zach Kornfeld began in the now-viral video before recounting a timeline of the events and the reasoning behind the decision to let Fulmer go. The newly minted threesome did make it clear, however, that they were paving a way forward for their brand, specifically in regards to content featuring Fulmer. "There are several videos that we've deemed as fully unreleasable. You will never see them, and that is due to his involvement," Kornfeld explained. And although he admitted that the move wasn't particularly great for their wallets, he maintained it was "a decision we stand by proudly." But that's not all. Going forward, they also planned to edit Fulmer out of various content, including the new season of 'Without A Recipe.'" Still, they admitted some things could not be undone. "We also have some branded videos that we've already committed to" comedian and Try Guy Keith Habersberger disclosed. "So when you see a video that's sponsored in a few weeks and you're like, oh, that's kind of weird, well, yeah, it is kind of weird," he lamented. It's just how things are and that's why."