The Try Guys Wipe Their Hands Clean Of Ned Fulmer In Response To Cheating Scandal

On October 3, The Try Guys took to their high-profile YouTube channel to announce they were wiping their hands and their channel clean of their former friend and colleague, Ned Fulmer.

"By now, we're assuming you've seen the Reddit threads, and TikToks, and tweets, and news articles." Zach Kornfeld began in the now-viral video before recounting a timeline of the events and the reasoning behind the decision to let Fulmer go. The newly minted threesome did make it clear, however, that they were paving a way forward for their brand, specifically in regards to content featuring Fulmer. "There are several videos that we've deemed as fully unreleasable. You will never see them, and that is due to his involvement," Kornfeld explained. And although he admitted that the move wasn't particularly great for their wallets, he maintained it was "a decision we stand by proudly." But that's not all. Going forward, they also planned to edit Fulmer out of various content, including the new season of 'Without A Recipe.'" Still, they admitted some things could not be undone. "We also have some branded videos that we've already committed to" comedian and Try Guy Keith Habersberger disclosed. "So when you see a video that's sponsored in a few weeks and you're like, oh, that's kind of weird, well, yeah, it is kind of weird," he lamented. It's just how things are and that's why."