Ray J's Latest Social Media Posts Have Fans Worried

The following article includes discussion of suicidal ideation.

Ray J has raised a lot of eyebrows with his social media posts that have brought both positive and negative feedback from his fans. In September, the "Love & Hip Hop" star went scorched earth with an explosive and expletive-filled Instagram video rant aimed at Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and the Kardashian clan. "You f***ed with the wrong black man krisjenner @kimkardashian — I dont give a f*** how old this s*** is!!" he wrote in the opening of the caption. Mostly, the musician's followers were supportive of his anti-Kardashian stance, but he received more blowback from a post earlier in the year.

To show love to his sister Brandy, Ray J had her face tattooed on his leg, and the tattoo artist took certain artistic liberties with the portrait, which included red eyes. The "One Wish" singer shared a video of the new ink to his Instagram in July, and explained in the caption that the portrait tattoo was part of a larger piece. Many fans voiced their displeasure with the body art. "Demonic don't like it," one Instagram user replied. While others expressed concern for Ray J's mental state. "Putting them rituals in ... [you're] spiraling outta control," one fan commented.

Later in July, Ray J discussed the backlash to his Brandy tatt. "It's my leg, and my sister," he told TMZ at the time. A few months later, Ray J once again had fans concerned over a social media post.