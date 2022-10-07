Ray J's Latest Social Media Posts Have Fans Worried
The following article includes discussion of suicidal ideation.
Ray J has raised a lot of eyebrows with his social media posts that have brought both positive and negative feedback from his fans. In September, the "Love & Hip Hop" star went scorched earth with an explosive and expletive-filled Instagram video rant aimed at Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and the Kardashian clan. "You f***ed with the wrong black man krisjenner @kimkardashian — I dont give a f*** how old this s*** is!!" he wrote in the opening of the caption. Mostly, the musician's followers were supportive of his anti-Kardashian stance, but he received more blowback from a post earlier in the year.
To show love to his sister Brandy, Ray J had her face tattooed on his leg, and the tattoo artist took certain artistic liberties with the portrait, which included red eyes. The "One Wish" singer shared a video of the new ink to his Instagram in July, and explained in the caption that the portrait tattoo was part of a larger piece. Many fans voiced their displeasure with the body art. "Demonic don't like it," one Instagram user replied. While others expressed concern for Ray J's mental state. "Putting them rituals in ... [you're] spiraling outta control," one fan commented.
Later in July, Ray J discussed the backlash to his Brandy tatt. "It's my leg, and my sister," he told TMZ at the time. A few months later, Ray J once again had fans concerned over a social media post.
Ray J hints at wanting to harm himself
On October 6, Ray J made several Instagram posts that hinted at suicide ideation. He uploaded two videos in separate posts that showed him edging closer to the ledge of a building. "If it wasn't 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight," the singer wrote in the caption of one since-deleted post (via Page Six). "Should I just jump off and end it rit. Now!!!????" Ray J wrote in the other caption. The singer followed those up with a post to his Instagram Stories that said "life was a illusion."
The troubling posts sparked an outpour of concern from fans. "Did I just wake up to a Ray J suicide post?!" one Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile, the popular Instagram blog The Shade Room reposted the reality TV star's videos which led to a deluge of supportive comments. "God bless and strengthen Ray J rightnow," one follower wrote alongside the prayer emoji. "I hate when ppl feel like this. Sending prayers to him," another added. "It ain't all rubies and pearls, for those at the top," an Instagram user replied. Despite the alarming Instagram posts, a source close to Ray J told Page Six that he was "fine."
This was not the first time Ray J had alluded to possibly harming himself. In May, the "Wait a Minute" singer said he had suicidal thoughts after the sextape of him and Kim Kardashian was leaked in 2007, per an interview with the Daily Mail.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).