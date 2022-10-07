Scott Disick's Relationship With Kimberly Stewart Reportedly Hits Big Snag
Scott Disick should know better than anyone that sometimes when you're dating someone, you also have to contend with their whole family also — especially siblings. He had to contend with the entire family the whole time he was with Kourtney Kardashian, mother of his three children, which we know because we all watched it. Now that Disick is dating Kimberly Stewart, could it be that family is coming between them?
Sources confirmed that Disick and Stewart (daughter of Rod Stewart) were seeing each other in August and at the time, everything seemed like it couldn't be more perfect. "They really are close, good friends and have known each other for a while," a source told Entertainment Tonight. Moreover, the Kardashian family was said to be "super supportive" of Disick's new relationship, according to the outlet. Plus, it was reported that Stewart's family, including her brother Sean Stewart, "is also really close with Scott and they all love him."
So what happened between Disick and the Stewart bunch?
Kimberly Stewart's brother is protective of Scott Disick
Well, the word on the street is that Sean Stewart loves Scott Disick so much, he's coming between Disick and Kimberly Stewart. Per a source speaking to Page Six, "Sean is very protective of Scott," and "He probably is scared that Kimberly will break his heart." Apparently, despite public appearances, the Stewart siblings do not get along at all, and Sean is worried that Kimberly will treat his friend poorly. "He was constantly complaining about her. She bosses him around, yells at him and basically tries to tell him how to run his life," the source said of Sean.
That may be so, but Disick is an adult, and he even reportedly has the blessing of Kourtney Kardashian, who has also been friends with Kimberly for years. According to a source in Hollywood Life, "Kourtney has known Kimberly for many years and she actually thinks this is a good match for Scott."
The heart wants what the heart wants.