Scott Disick's Relationship With Kimberly Stewart Reportedly Hits Big Snag

Scott Disick should know better than anyone that sometimes when you're dating someone, you also have to contend with their whole family also — especially siblings. He had to contend with the entire family the whole time he was with Kourtney Kardashian, mother of his three children, which we know because we all watched it. Now that Disick is dating Kimberly Stewart, could it be that family is coming between them?

Sources confirmed that Disick and Stewart (daughter of Rod Stewart) were seeing each other in August and at the time, everything seemed like it couldn't be more perfect. "They really are close, good friends and have known each other for a while," a source told Entertainment Tonight. Moreover, the Kardashian family was said to be "super supportive" of Disick's new relationship, according to the outlet. Plus, it was reported that Stewart's family, including her brother Sean Stewart, "is also really close with Scott and they all love him."

So what happened between Disick and the Stewart bunch?