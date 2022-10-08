Addison Rae's Mom Is Back On The Market After Her Curious Yung Gravy Fling
TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling might be the most famous member of her family, but it was her mom, Sheri Easterling, who put on a show at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
Sheri, 42, set social media alight by kissing and cuddling with her date, 26-year-old musician Yung Gravy, on the red carpet. In an interview with Page Six, Yung Gravy revealed that his relationship with Sheri began online and that he made the first move. "It felt really cute and wholesome. ... [I'm] into MILFs, and she's kinda the queen of MILFs," he said. Sheri recently found herself single and on the rebound after she and husband Monty Lopez called it quits. The catalyst for their split seemed to be influencer Renée Ash accusing Lopez of having an affair with her. "He misled me on his marriage, he lied to me," Ash told Page Six. But Ash ultimately dumped Lopez, not because he was married, but because she learned that he was trying to pick up other women.
Lopez later challenged Yung Gravy to a boxing match and shared a shirtless TikTok video ridiculing the rapper for refusing to fight him, and some Twitter users speculated that this was exactly the type of drama Sheri and Yung Gravy wanted to stir up with their VMAs PDA. "This has to be a publicity stunt," wrote "Canada's Drag Race" star Miss Fiercalicious. According to some sources, there could be a kernel of truth to this theory.
Yung Gravy might have his sights on another scorned social media star
Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy's unlikely romance is reportedly over. "It was very short lived and they wanted to get people talking," an insider told E! The source that claimed Sheri did have feelings for Yung Gravy, but neither party expected their fling to last. Another insider previously told Page Six that Yung Gravy was simply chasing clout by getting flirty with Sheri, saying of the pair, "It's a PR relationship. It's kissing, but it's not real."
With this possible fauxmance is behind him, Yung Gravy has seemingly set his sights on another social media star with an unfaithful ex. On October 5, he shared a TikTok video that began with the words, "Drop ur most recent W." A screenshot of Ariel Fulmer's Instagram page then appeared on the screen behind the rapper, who appeared to celebrate Ariel following him on the app. Ariel is married to former "Try Guys" member Ned Fulmer, who confessed to cheating on her. However, Yung Gravy might not want to get his hopes up just yet — Ariel told a photog that she and her husband are trying to save their marriage, per TMZ.
As for Addison Rae Easterling, she might be relieved that Yung Gravy has moved on. "Addison is embarrassed by her parents at this point and trying to keep her distance from them," a source told Entertainment Tonight of how she feels about her parents' love lives.