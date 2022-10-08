Addison Rae's Mom Is Back On The Market After Her Curious Yung Gravy Fling

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling might be the most famous member of her family, but it was her mom, Sheri Easterling, who put on a show at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Sheri, 42, set social media alight by kissing and cuddling with her date, 26-year-old musician Yung Gravy, on the red carpet. In an interview with Page Six, Yung Gravy revealed that his relationship with Sheri began online and that he made the first move. "It felt really cute and wholesome. ... [I'm] into MILFs, and she's kinda the queen of MILFs," he said. Sheri recently found herself single and on the rebound after she and husband Monty Lopez called it quits. The catalyst for their split seemed to be influencer Renée Ash accusing Lopez of having an affair with her. "He misled me on his marriage, he lied to me," Ash told Page Six. But Ash ultimately dumped Lopez, not because he was married, but because she learned that he was trying to pick up other women.

Lopez later challenged Yung Gravy to a boxing match and shared a shirtless TikTok video ridiculing the rapper for refusing to fight him, and some Twitter users speculated that this was exactly the type of drama Sheri and Yung Gravy wanted to stir up with their VMAs PDA. "This has to be a publicity stunt," wrote "Canada's Drag Race" star Miss Fiercalicious. According to some sources, there could be a kernel of truth to this theory.