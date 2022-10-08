Mindy Kaling Didn't Hold Back When Addressing Critics Of New South Asian Velma

Mindy Kaling has been on the rise since she first hit the scene in the television show "The Office" as Kelly Kapoor. Starring alongside other greats such as Steve Carell and John Krasinski, the NBC fan-favorite comedy put Kaling on the map — although she ultimately left at the end of Season 8, per Vulture. Her role was increasingly a fan-favorite, Kaling wasn't always recognized for her contributions, efforts, and talents, which was a different experience from her counterparts.

When the show was nominated for an Emmy, the Television Academy snubbed the actor of her chance to shine noting that there were too many producers. As if the statement was not hurtful enough, Kaling noted that she was the only person of color who received this message, and she had to go to extra lengths to be considered. "They made me, not any of the other producers, fill out a whole form and write an essay about all my contributions as a writer and a producer," Kaling revealed to Elle in October 2019. "I had to get letters from all the other male, white producers saying that I had contributed when my actual record stood for itself."

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that the multi-talented actor has faced criticism over a role in Hollywood. Her latest, the voice of Velma in HBO Max's upcoming adult animated show, "Velma" has some individuals in an uproar. However, Kaling isn't letting the comments diminish the brilliance of the show.