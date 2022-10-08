Mindy Kaling Didn't Hold Back When Addressing Critics Of New South Asian Velma
Mindy Kaling has been on the rise since she first hit the scene in the television show "The Office" as Kelly Kapoor. Starring alongside other greats such as Steve Carell and John Krasinski, the NBC fan-favorite comedy put Kaling on the map — although she ultimately left at the end of Season 8, per Vulture. Her role was increasingly a fan-favorite, Kaling wasn't always recognized for her contributions, efforts, and talents, which was a different experience from her counterparts.
When the show was nominated for an Emmy, the Television Academy snubbed the actor of her chance to shine noting that there were too many producers. As if the statement was not hurtful enough, Kaling noted that she was the only person of color who received this message, and she had to go to extra lengths to be considered. "They made me, not any of the other producers, fill out a whole form and write an essay about all my contributions as a writer and a producer," Kaling revealed to Elle in October 2019. "I had to get letters from all the other male, white producers saying that I had contributed when my actual record stood for itself."
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that the multi-talented actor has faced criticism over a role in Hollywood. Her latest, the voice of Velma in HBO Max's upcoming adult animated show, "Velma" has some individuals in an uproar. However, Kaling isn't letting the comments diminish the brilliance of the show.
Mindy Kaling was 'surprised' over Velma criticism
Mindy Kaling has been vocal about her experience in Hollywood on many occasions. Naturally, the feedback and negativity that she is receiving from Velma being South Asian, as opposed to Caucasian, is one more instance that the star could not help but address while at New York Comic Con.
"I think of the characters in this as so iconic, but in no way is the gang defined by their whiteness, except for Fred," Kaling said (via Insider). "So, I was a little bit surprised and I think most Indian-American girls when they see this skeptical, hardworking, kind of under-appreciated character, can identify with her." Not all of the comments have been negative. The author revealed that many were excited due to the increasing representation across major productions and household names. While on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" in July 2021, the "Never Have I Ever" creator revealed the support she is receiving on Twitter from "really intense fans ... like cartoon, comic book fans" is well received.
"[With] animation, we can do anything. The essence of Velma is not necessarily tied to her whiteness," Kaling shared with Entertainment Weekly. "I identify so much as her character, and I think so many people do, so it's like, yeah, let's make her Indian in this series." Many agree with the decision and think there couldn't be a more perfect person to voice the nerdy character as "The Mindy Project" alum is the epitome of Velma.