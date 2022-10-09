Kanye West's War With Instagram Now Involves An Unexpected Player

Kanye "Ye" West's recent antics have landed him in hot water with one of the most popular social media platforms. Following his controversial Paris Fashion Week show — where he donned a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt — the rapper went on an Instagram rant. His first target was Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. After Karefa-Johnson abruptly left the rapper's Yeezy showcase following the unveiling of the t-shirt, Ye took to Instagram to slam the fashion expert.

In the days that followed, Ye seemingly began taking issue with his famous friends as they responded to the rapper's volatile attacks. He called Khloé Kardashian — and the entire Kardashian family — "liars" who attempted to kidnap Chicago West after she responded to one of his Instagram posts (via Page Six).

However, one of Ye's most problematic remarks came in response to a text message he received from fellow rapper Diddy. "Jesus is Jew," Ye replied in a since-deleted screenshot shared to Instagram (via Billboard). "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war." Following Ye's comments, Meta restricted his Instagram account, which prevents the entertainer from posting content, sending messages, or commenting on other posts. Now, the "Flashing Lights" rapper is seemingly directing his frustrations at someone else.