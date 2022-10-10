Why Kanye West's Behavior Is Reportedly Concerning Those Close To Him

Kanye "Ye" West's inner circle reportedly believe that his troubling behavior is the result of the most serious mental break that the star has suffered to date, according to Page Six. From firing those who disagree with him, to alienating former supporters, it seems that Ye isn't willing to listen to his one-time confidantes. Indeed, as even close friends like Justin Bieber and Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs distance themselves from Ye in the wake of his self-destructive comments, it's less likely that anyone will be able to get through to the rapper and encourage him to seek professional help. Furthermore, an insider told Page Six that Ye is "barely sleeping," which reportedly "contributed to his hospitalization in 2016."

There is an added layer to Ye's potential breakdown, in that he no longer has the Kardashian support network behind him. In 2020, his ex Kim Kardashian spoke out about Ye's struggle with bipolar disorder following a public episode at a campaign rally for his failed presidential run. "I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions," Kardashian wrote on Instagram Stories (via CNN). "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words [sometimes] do not align with his intentions."

Could this be another instance of misalignment between the rapper's words and actions? Either way, everyone is hoping that Ye can find the support he needs.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.