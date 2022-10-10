Why Kanye West's Behavior Is Reportedly Concerning Those Close To Him
Kanye "Ye" West is no stranger to making headlines, but 2022 has seen the rapper act as a lightning rod for controversy. Early in the year, Ye caught flack for airing his dirty laundry with ex-wife Kim Kardashian on the Internet, not to mention harassing her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media. However, things really started to heat up in September, when Ye debuted a "White Lives Matter" during his Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week, immediately causing an uproar online. The musician-slash-designer went as far as to call the Black Lives Matter movement a "scam," per Page Six.
Since then, Ye has been spouting inflammatory rhetoric left and right, including during a surprise interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," which he booked against the advice of his team, according to Page Six. "I do certain things from a feeling," Ye said on-air. "I just channel the energy, it just feels right. It's using a gut instinct, a connection with God and just brilliance."
This philosophy of "doing things from a feeling" later led to the suspension of the "Donda" rapper's Instagram and Twitter accounts for using anti-Semitic language. Celebrities like Sarah Silverman, and Jamie Lee Curtis have also been quick to condemn the Grammy winner for posting words that "hurt and incite violence." While Ye has a well-documented history of mental illness — one that dates back to his 2016 hospitalization for a "psychiatric emergency" — this latest series of outbursts might be too much for his closest friends to handle.
Kanye West is exhibiting troubling mental health symptoms
Kanye "Ye" West's inner circle reportedly believe that his troubling behavior is the result of the most serious mental break that the star has suffered to date, according to Page Six. From firing those who disagree with him, to alienating former supporters, it seems that Ye isn't willing to listen to his one-time confidantes. Indeed, as even close friends like Justin Bieber and Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs distance themselves from Ye in the wake of his self-destructive comments, it's less likely that anyone will be able to get through to the rapper and encourage him to seek professional help. Furthermore, an insider told Page Six that Ye is "barely sleeping," which reportedly "contributed to his hospitalization in 2016."
There is an added layer to Ye's potential breakdown, in that he no longer has the Kardashian support network behind him. In 2020, his ex Kim Kardashian spoke out about Ye's struggle with bipolar disorder following a public episode at a campaign rally for his failed presidential run. "I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions," Kardashian wrote on Instagram Stories (via CNN). "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words [sometimes] do not align with his intentions."
Could this be another instance of misalignment between the rapper's words and actions? Either way, everyone is hoping that Ye can find the support he needs.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.