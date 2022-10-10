Nick Cannon Receives High Praise From The Mothers Of His Children
Over the years, Nick Cannon has welcomed 10 children with different partners, and has managed to maintain a great relationship with many of them. Cannon's road to fatherhood journey first began with Mariah Carey in 2011, per Billboard. The two got married in 2008 and welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011. Although Cannon and Carey divorced in 2016, they have managed to keep things amicable between them for the kids. "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk," Carey told People.
Cannon went on to welcome his son Golden in 2017 and daughter Powerful Queen in 2020 with model Brittany Bell, per Page Six. He then had twins Zion and Zillion in 2021 with Abby De La Rosa, and then son Zen with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, Zen died five months later from brain cancer. In July, Cannon welcomed his son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi. Then, in September, Cannon announced the birth of his son Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole. Less than a week later, Cannon and Bell welcomed their third child together, Rise Messiah, making their son his tenth child to date. Yet, while Cannon's family tree appears rather complicated, how the mothers of his children feel about him remains simple.
Nick Cannon's partners wish him a happy birthday
On October 8, Nick Cannon turned 42 — and it looks like he had a great birthday. Bre Tiesi gave "The Masked Singer" host a shoutout on Instagram writing, "I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul we know." According to People, Cannon's other partner, Abby De La Rosa, shared the same sentiment on Instagram Stories. "Wake that a** up y'all and go wish Nick Cannon a happy birthday. We are so beyond grateful for you and all that you do. Cheers to another fun-filled year!" she wrote.
The next day, Cannon shared a snap on his own Instagram feed with his children Zion and Zillion next to a giant kite featuring a picture of him holding the twins. "One of the coolest birthday gifts I have ever received!! Anybody who knows me knows one of my favorite and most therapeutic pastimes is flying kites, especially with my children!" Cannon went on to thank De La Rosa for the gift. The DJ is currently pregnant and possibly expecting twins again, as she alluded to on her Instagram in June. De La Rosa hasn't revealed if Cannon is the father, but if so, that would make this his eleventh and/or twelfth child. It looks as if Cannon has a lot to celebrate these days!