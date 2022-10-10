Nick Cannon Receives High Praise From The Mothers Of His Children

On October 8, Nick Cannon turned 42 — and it looks like he had a great birthday. Bre Tiesi gave "The Masked Singer" host a shoutout on Instagram writing, "I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul we know." According to People, Cannon's other partner, Abby De La Rosa, shared the same sentiment on Instagram Stories. "Wake that a** up y'all and go wish Nick Cannon a happy birthday. We are so beyond grateful for you and all that you do. Cheers to another fun-filled year!" she wrote.

The next day, Cannon shared a snap on his own Instagram feed with his children Zion and Zillion next to a giant kite featuring a picture of him holding the twins. "One of the coolest birthday gifts I have ever received!! Anybody who knows me knows one of my favorite and most therapeutic pastimes is flying kites, especially with my children!" Cannon went on to thank De La Rosa for the gift. The DJ is currently pregnant and possibly expecting twins again, as she alluded to on her Instagram in June. De La Rosa hasn't revealed if Cannon is the father, but if so, that would make this his eleventh and/or twelfth child. It looks as if Cannon has a lot to celebrate these days!