Tom Cruise Is In Talks To Make Groundbreaking Hollywood Achievement

In October, it was announced that Tom Cruise may become the first star to shoot a movie among the stars ... literally. Donna Langley, the Chairman of Universal, announced on Wednesday that Universal is currently in the works developing a groundbreaking project: the first-ever film shot in outer space.

According to Langley, the plan is for Cruise to fly up to the International Space Station, where he will hopefully become the first civilian to "spacewalk outside of the space station." Doug Liman — well-known for Brangelina's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" and "Edge of Tomorrow," also starring Cruise — is set to direct, and apparently both he and Cruise pitched the idea to Langley during the pandemic. Although still in the early stages, the film "actually takes place on earth, and then the character needs to go up to space to save the day."

This is not the first we are hearing of such a project. In May 2020, it was announced by Deadline that Cruise was in talks of collaborating with NASA — as well as Elon Musk's SpaceX — for a movie to be shot in outer space. Although this particular project was only ever a concept and did not pan out exactly as expected, fans will undoubtedly be on the edge of their seats waiting to see the legendary actor — widely known for doing his own stunts — make yet another cinematic achievement.