Tom Cruise Is In Talks To Make Groundbreaking Hollywood Achievement
Actor Tom Cruise is arguably one of the most successful actors Hollywood has ever seen. Indeed, although he has seen three Academy Award nominations, three Golden Globes from seven nominations, as well as an Honorary Palme d'Or, his films have also grossed upward of $11 billion worldwide — making him one of the highest-grossing actors of all time.
Although the actor has famously been embroiled in some controversy over the years due to his affiliation with the Church of Scientology, his career and movies continue to flourish — most recently the "Top Gun" sequel, as well as the 2018's "Mission Impossible: Fallout." In addition, two additional "Mission Impossible" sequels, "Dead Reckoning Part One" and "Part Two," are in the works, and are also the subject of much hype (Cruise also serves as a producer on these films).
However, even the most diehard fans of Cruise may be surprised to hear of his most recent achievement — indeed, if accomplished, it will be a groundbreaking achievement as of yet unheard of in the industry.
Tom Cruise set to be the first star to film in space
In October, it was announced that Tom Cruise may become the first star to shoot a movie among the stars ... literally. Donna Langley, the Chairman of Universal, announced on Wednesday that Universal is currently in the works developing a groundbreaking project: the first-ever film shot in outer space.
According to Langley, the plan is for Cruise to fly up to the International Space Station, where he will hopefully become the first civilian to "spacewalk outside of the space station." Doug Liman — well-known for Brangelina's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" and "Edge of Tomorrow," also starring Cruise — is set to direct, and apparently both he and Cruise pitched the idea to Langley during the pandemic. Although still in the early stages, the film "actually takes place on earth, and then the character needs to go up to space to save the day."
This is not the first we are hearing of such a project. In May 2020, it was announced by Deadline that Cruise was in talks of collaborating with NASA — as well as Elon Musk's SpaceX — for a movie to be shot in outer space. Although this particular project was only ever a concept and did not pan out exactly as expected, fans will undoubtedly be on the edge of their seats waiting to see the legendary actor — widely known for doing his own stunts — make yet another cinematic achievement.