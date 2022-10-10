Nicki Swift Asks: Who Should Emily Ratajkowski Date Next? - Exclusive Survey
In 2018, Emily Ratajkowski married producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after just two weeks of dating. They welcomed their first child in 2021. In July 2022, however, the model was seen without her wedding ring, which sparked separation rumors. "Yeah, he cheated," a source claimed to Page Six. "He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog."
While both the "iCarly" actor and her ex-husband never confirmed or denied the cheating allegations, Ratajkowski did hint at her relationship status in a TikTok video posted on September 5. She stitched a video about cis-gendered relationships and sexism, saying, "As a recently single person who is thinking about dating and stuff, I've really seen that with my friends and with the conversations around it."
In late September, reports revealed that the "Gone Girl" actor was casually seeing Brad Pitt. An insider told People that, although they have been hanging out a lot lately, "friends aren't sure if it's serious." Neither the model nor the "Bullet Train" actor have confirmed the relationship yet. So, since her romance with Pitt is up in the air, it's time to find out which celebrity Nicki Swift readers think should be Ratajkowski's new beau.
Readers think Chris Evans and Emily Ratajkowski would make a good couple
Of the 589 Nicki Swift readers who took our survey, fans believe Marvel actor Chris Evans would be a great match for Emily Ratajkowski, earning 21.73% of the votes. According to Shondaland, "The Gray Man" star is "laser-focused" on his dating life, as he expressed the desire to settle down and build a future with his special someone. And, with the way he treats his dog Dodger, he'd surely make a wonderful stepdad for Ratajkowski's son.
Brad Pitt came in second place with 19.19% of the votes. The two have been seeing each other casually, but according to Page Six, it hasn't gotten serious due to the drama in their personal lives. The "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood" actor is in a messy legal battle with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, and the model is dealing with her ex-husband's cheating allegations.
Lastly, Zac Efron and Pete Davidson tied for third place with 18.34% of the votes. The "High School Musical" star told The Sunday Times (via People) that dating is hard due to his popularity, and he wants to find someone who likes him for him. Davidson recently split from Kim Kardashian, but the social media influencer had nothing but nice things to say about the comedian. According to Us Weekly, Kardashian liked how laid-back and funny Davidson was. Thus, while neither topped our list, they'd likely be a fine match for Ratajkowski.