Nicki Swift Asks: Who Should Emily Ratajkowski Date Next? - Exclusive Survey

In 2018, Emily Ratajkowski married producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after just two weeks of dating. They welcomed their first child in 2021. In July 2022, however, the model was seen without her wedding ring, which sparked separation rumors. "Yeah, he cheated," a source claimed to Page Six. "He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog."

While both the "iCarly" actor and her ex-husband never confirmed or denied the cheating allegations, Ratajkowski did hint at her relationship status in a TikTok video posted on September 5. She stitched a video about cis-gendered relationships and sexism, saying, "As a recently single person who is thinking about dating and stuff, I've really seen that with my friends and with the conversations around it."

In late September, reports revealed that the "Gone Girl" actor was casually seeing Brad Pitt. An insider told People that, although they have been hanging out a lot lately, "friends aren't sure if it's serious." Neither the model nor the "Bullet Train" actor have confirmed the relationship yet. So, since her romance with Pitt is up in the air, it's time to find out which celebrity Nicki Swift readers think should be Ratajkowski's new beau.