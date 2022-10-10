Shakira Is Seemingly Still Mourning Her Split From Gerard Pique

Hips don't lie, and neither do broken hearts. In June, Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced that they were going their separate ways after 12 years together. Per Reuters, the "La Tortura" singer and the soccer player released a statement that read in part, "For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."

While the couple never wed, they appeared to be in it for the long haul; they had two sons together, and as Shakira told Elle, she pumped the brakes on her successful music career to move to Barcelona so that Piqué could continue playing soccer there while they raised their kids. "I mean, one of the two of us had to make a sacrifice, right?" she said, while speaking about how much she loved her partner. But days before the doomed couple announced their breakup, the Spanish outlet El Periodico claimed that Shakira had caught Piqué being unfaithful.

Shakira didn't address the cheating rumors when Elle asked her about the split, but she did say, "This is probably the darkest hour of my life." She further explained that it was difficult for her to open up about the experience because it's something she's still living — but a visceral visual may be a hint that fans will hear all about Shakira's heartbreak when she drops a new single.