George Clooney's Kids Made His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts Extremely Awkward
George Clooney and Julia Roberts have starred in many movies together, including "Ocean's Eleven," "Oceans' Twelve," "Money Monster," and "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind," per CNN. Now, a decade later, the two actors have come together again to star in "Ticket to Paradise."
Roberts told The New York Times the reason she waited so long to do another rom-com, the genre for which she's best known. "People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that's gone by that I haven't done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," she shared. But, all it took was a special script — and the right person. "Even with [Ticket to Pardise], I thought, Well, disaster because this only works if it's George Clooney. Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went."
In "Ticket to Paradise," Roberts and Clooney play a bickering, divorced couple who go to Bali to stop their daughter from marrying her new beau. Despite playing characters that despise each other, real-life friends Clooney and Roberts shared a laugh on-set during an uncomfortable scene.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts shared a laugh about their kissing scene
George Clooney and Julia Roberts sat down with "Today" to discuss a funny moment that happened on the set of "Ticket to Paradise." When asked if it was awkward kissing each other, Clooney quipped, "It is when my wife and kids come by to visit." Roberts added that their kissing scene happened the first day Clooney's wife Amal and their twins, Ella and Alexander, visited. Roberts, who shared that Clooney's children call her "Auntie Juju," described trying to get the kids to leave. Clooney joked, "It's really bad. 'What are you doing, Papa? What is that?'" Thankfully, the kids weren't around to witness their father kissing their "Auntie Juju."
Unlike Clooney, Roberts wasn't fortunate enough to have her husband, Danny Moder, and their three kids visit her on the set of "Ticket to Paradise." The actor shared with The New York Times, "The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and dispair. We were in a bubble, and it's the longest I've ever been away from my family. I don't think I've spent that much time by myself since I was 25." Thankfully, she was able to have some family time with her longtime friend Clooney and his clan.