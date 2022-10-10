George Clooney's Kids Made His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts Extremely Awkward

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have starred in many movies together, including "Ocean's Eleven," "Oceans' Twelve," "Money Monster," and "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind," per CNN. Now, a decade later, the two actors have come together again to star in "Ticket to Paradise."

Roberts told The New York Times the reason she waited so long to do another rom-com, the genre for which she's best known. "People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that's gone by that I haven't done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," she shared. But, all it took was a special script — and the right person. "Even with [Ticket to Pardise], I thought, Well, disaster because this only works if it's George Clooney. Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went."

In "Ticket to Paradise," Roberts and Clooney play a bickering, divorced couple who go to Bali to stop their daughter from marrying her new beau. Despite playing characters that despise each other, real-life friends Clooney and Roberts shared a laugh on-set during an uncomfortable scene.