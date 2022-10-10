Julia Roberts Gets Candid On Living Her Biggest Dream Outside Of Acting

Julia Roberts has been called "America's Sweetheart" on plenty of occasions, and she's starred in some of the most memorable films in Hollywood, like "Pretty Woman," "Erin Brockovich," and "Steel Magnolias." In her most recent gig, Roberts teams up with George Clooney in the film "Ticket to Paradise," but this isn't the first time the actors have played opposite one another. The two have co-starred in plenty of other films, like "Ocean's Eleven" and "Money Monster."

According to the movie's IMDb page, Clooney and Roberts play divorced parents who travel to Bali to try and stop their daughter from getting married because they believe she's making the same mistake they did. The actors have been doing their press junket to promote the film, and they talked about their dynamic on "Today" and how it's kinda awkward to lock lips on-screen. "It's kinda ridiculous," Roberts told Hoda Kotb. "It is like kissing your best friend." Clooney quickly clapped back, thanking his pal for her kind words, while reminding her of a particular award. "You know I was a two-time 'Sexiest Man Alive?'"

But during the interview, things came full circle when Roberts connected herself and Clooney with their family life. "I met Danny when I was ready," she shared. "You met Amal when you were ready. And then we call these children into our lives when we're ready to best partner with them." In a separate interview, the star gushed about life at home even more.