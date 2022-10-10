Everything We Know About NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt's Frightening Health Emergency

Brentt Leakes, son of reality star NeNe Leakes, has suffered a serious medical emergency, according to TMZ. Sources close to the family revealed to the publication that Brentt was hospitalized for several days after suffering a heart attack and stroke. And, although Brentt's expected to make a full recovery, insiders suggested that his rehabilitation process will be lengthy. NeNe has since taken to social media to confirm Brentt's condition. "Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke," the reality star said on her Instagram Story. "He's only 23, so he's really young for something like that to be happening to him." NeNe went on to explain that Brentt abstains from substance use and also tested negative for other conditions that might leave him immunocompromised.

Brentt's medical scare comes just a few months shy of his 24th birthday. In February, NeNe posted a slideshow in honor of her youngest son, as she celebrated his big day. "My whittle big baby is 23 tah day! It's his first birthday without daddy," NeNe wrote. "Brentt i know Gregg will be loving on you all day. We are both so proud of you!" And, while Brentt has not posted on his social media accounts since the incident, his last post — from September 9 — is an adorable video he made alongside his famous mother.