Everything We Know About NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt's Frightening Health Emergency
When "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" premiered in 2008, audiences were seemingly captivated by the vivacious (and sometimes scandalous) behavior of the show's cast. Like other renditions of the popular Bravo franchise, "RHOA" also showcases the family lives of each of its stars, and NeNe Leakes' brood was front and center. Leakes and her late husband Gregg, who died following a lengthy battle with cancer in 2021, share son Brentt. Leaks also has an older child, Bryson, whom she welcomed in a previous relationship. But, Leakes is no longer a part of the famed reality show's cast, as she previously filed (and later dismissed) a discrimination lawsuit against the network and producer Andy Cohen, Page Six reports.
However, during their time on the show, which ended after Season 12, the Leakes family went through their fair share of ups-and-downs. From Gregg's devasting health journey, to Bryson's trouble with the law — the family is no stranger to battling life's complications. Now, the reality television family is facing a new challenge, as Leakes' youngest son recently experienced a frightening medical emergency.
Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and heart attack
Brentt Leakes, son of reality star NeNe Leakes, has suffered a serious medical emergency, according to TMZ. Sources close to the family revealed to the publication that Brentt was hospitalized for several days after suffering a heart attack and stroke. And, although Brentt's expected to make a full recovery, insiders suggested that his rehabilitation process will be lengthy. NeNe has since taken to social media to confirm Brentt's condition. "Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke," the reality star said on her Instagram Story. "He's only 23, so he's really young for something like that to be happening to him." NeNe went on to explain that Brentt abstains from substance use and also tested negative for other conditions that might leave him immunocompromised.
Brentt's medical scare comes just a few months shy of his 24th birthday. In February, NeNe posted a slideshow in honor of her youngest son, as she celebrated his big day. "My whittle big baby is 23 tah day! It's his first birthday without daddy," NeNe wrote. "Brentt i know Gregg will be loving on you all day. We are both so proud of you!" And, while Brentt has not posted on his social media accounts since the incident, his last post — from September 9 — is an adorable video he made alongside his famous mother.