Dwayne Johnson Makes His Reason Behind Stalling Political Plans Crystal Clear

Whispers of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson trying his hand at politics and possibly running for president have floated since well-before the 2020 presidential election. In 2017, the "Baywatch" actor discussed the potential of running for office, and said that his filming schedule did not make a bid feasible at the time. "Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we're developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024," he told Variety in 2017, while keeping the door open for a possible future foray into politics. Johnson added that he was dead serious about exploring his political options.

Almost four years later, the speculation about Johnson vying for the Oval Office had not died down. "I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted," he told USA Today in February 2021. Once again, the "Skyscraper" star reiterated that he was serious about pursuing the presidency. "Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer," he added.

Later that year, Johnson once again enticed fans with the idea of running for president when he posted a Newsweek poll to his Instagram page that found that 46% of Americans would back his presidential bid. By the next year however, Johnson made it clear that his political aspirations had been put on hold.