Dwayne Johnson Makes His Reason Behind Stalling Political Plans Crystal Clear
Whispers of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson trying his hand at politics and possibly running for president have floated since well-before the 2020 presidential election. In 2017, the "Baywatch" actor discussed the potential of running for office, and said that his filming schedule did not make a bid feasible at the time. "Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we're developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024," he told Variety in 2017, while keeping the door open for a possible future foray into politics. Johnson added that he was dead serious about exploring his political options.
Almost four years later, the speculation about Johnson vying for the Oval Office had not died down. "I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted," he told USA Today in February 2021. Once again, the "Skyscraper" star reiterated that he was serious about pursuing the presidency. "Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer," he added.
Later that year, Johnson once again enticed fans with the idea of running for president when he posted a Newsweek poll to his Instagram page that found that 46% of Americans would back his presidential bid. By the next year however, Johnson made it clear that his political aspirations had been put on hold.
Dwayne Johnson chose his family over politics
Although Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had seriously considered running for president of the United States, the actor chose against entering politics to focus on his family. "I have been asked from very influential people on both sides of the aisle for me to run," he told Entertainment Tonight on October 10. "But the most important role for me is fatherhood and daddy to these little girls," the "Red Notice" star said, referring to his two young daughters. Johnson discussed how vital it was to him to develop consistency with his kids that was missing from his own childhood. "I got every drop off, every pickup, bedtime routine, and the life that I want for them and the stability that I want for them," he added.
Days earlier, Johnson had shared similar sentiments in another interview when he made it clear that running in the 2024 presidential election was not an option. "It is off the table, yes," he said in a clip for CBS Sunday Morning that was posted October 7. "I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy," he added, while mentioning how being president would severely impact quality time with his daughters.
A year earlier, Johnson admitted he was intrigued by the idea of being president, but was candid about his political shortcomings. "I don't know the first thing about policy," he told Vanity Fair in October 2021. The "Central Intelligence" star discussed how there was more to being a president than simply being charismatic.