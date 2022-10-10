Royal Author Makes Bold Prediction About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Marriage Amid Move

According to the Santa Barbara News-Press, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be looking for a new home or have already purchased one. The couple, whose potential move has reportedly stirred up local tension, has their eyes set on an incredibly private estate in Hope Ranch. The pair are said to be unsatisfied with their current Montecito mansion. Hope Ranch is just 10 miles away from their current home, according to Page Six, and the couple has only lived in the mansion for a little over two years — they moved in back in March 2020. However, the $14 million Montecito home does not "properly accommodate them" and has caused the couple to house hunt again, per the Daily Mail.

Hope Ranch does provide its residents with incomparable perks such as a private beach, members-only country club, golf club, tennis courts, and more. However, despite the family of four looking to move into a new home together, some people are still convinced there's trouble in paradise. Tom Bower, author of "Revenge," recently told Page Six, "There are many now in London who say that [Markle] is tiring of [Harry]. They speculate that in two years she will say, 'This is enough' and should negotiate some sort of deal with [King] Charles to break the marriage." Now, it appears Bower isn't the only one thinking Meghan has her sights set on leaving Prince Harry.