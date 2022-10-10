Royal Author Makes Bold Prediction About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Marriage Amid Move
According to the Santa Barbara News-Press, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be looking for a new home or have already purchased one. The couple, whose potential move has reportedly stirred up local tension, has their eyes set on an incredibly private estate in Hope Ranch. The pair are said to be unsatisfied with their current Montecito mansion. Hope Ranch is just 10 miles away from their current home, according to Page Six, and the couple has only lived in the mansion for a little over two years — they moved in back in March 2020. However, the $14 million Montecito home does not "properly accommodate them" and has caused the couple to house hunt again, per the Daily Mail.
Hope Ranch does provide its residents with incomparable perks such as a private beach, members-only country club, golf club, tennis courts, and more. However, despite the family of four looking to move into a new home together, some people are still convinced there's trouble in paradise. Tom Bower, author of "Revenge," recently told Page Six, "There are many now in London who say that [Markle] is tiring of [Harry]. They speculate that in two years she will say, 'This is enough' and should negotiate some sort of deal with [King] Charles to break the marriage." Now, it appears Bower isn't the only one thinking Meghan has her sights set on leaving Prince Harry.
Tina Brown has made a strange prediction about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage
Tina Brown, royal author of "Palace of Papers," made an interesting prediction and joke at the 2022 Henley Literary Festival after hearing the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were searching for a new home. Brown said, "At some point it might be more than a new house she's looking for. Elon Musk is still single, that's all I have to say" (via The Telegraph). Although it was pretty clear that Brown was just making a joke, some believe the couple may not be in a good place.
Royal expert Duncan Larcombe recently told Fox News that Meghan is the "driving force" in her and Prince Harry's marriage, as he is subordinate and influenced by others. "Harry's living his life as normal because it's Meghan's normal," Larcombe said. "I can't see any longevity in that. Something's gotta give." While Meghan may be happy with her life away from the royals, Harry might not feel the same way.
When Brown was asked what advice she thought Princess Diana would give to her son at the 2022 Henley Literary Festival, she replied, "I think she would have said to Harry, 'This isn't going anywhere. You need to make a deal and find a way to come back [to the royals].'" It's unclear if there is any genuine tension between the couple, so only time will tell where their journey may lead them.