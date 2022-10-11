The Kardashians' Latest Cash Grab Isn't Sitting Well With Consumers

If there's one words that's pretty much become synonymous with the Kardashians over the years, it's endorsements. The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" turned "The Kardashians" stars have brought attention to potentially hundreds of products over the years... but it hasn't always worked in their favor. The famous family has gotten into trouble a few times before, including when Kim Kardashian faced serious backlash for promoting the cryptocurrency token EthereumMax. It was determined that Kim didn't make it explicitly enough that she was paid to post about the business, and, as a result, she agreed to pay $1.26 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission as a fine. Ouch.

But there are plenty of other ways that the Kardashians make cash. Of course, there's also their reality shows and other business ventures, with which their fashion choices go hand in hand. So hand in hand, in fact, that there are plenty of people who scramble to get the latest looks Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian plus Kendall and Kylie Jenner were seen in — even getting exact clothes the famous family wore! Ever the savvy businesswomen, the Kardashians are now making a whole lot of bank from that concept, but, like a lot of what the reality stars do, not everyone is happy.