The Kardashians' Latest Cash Grab Isn't Sitting Well With Consumers
If there's one words that's pretty much become synonymous with the Kardashians over the years, it's endorsements. The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" turned "The Kardashians" stars have brought attention to potentially hundreds of products over the years... but it hasn't always worked in their favor. The famous family has gotten into trouble a few times before, including when Kim Kardashian faced serious backlash for promoting the cryptocurrency token EthereumMax. It was determined that Kim didn't make it explicitly enough that she was paid to post about the business, and, as a result, she agreed to pay $1.26 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission as a fine. Ouch.
But there are plenty of other ways that the Kardashians make cash. Of course, there's also their reality shows and other business ventures, with which their fashion choices go hand in hand. So hand in hand, in fact, that there are plenty of people who scramble to get the latest looks Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian plus Kendall and Kylie Jenner were seen in — even getting exact clothes the famous family wore! Ever the savvy businesswomen, the Kardashians are now making a whole lot of bank from that concept, but, like a lot of what the reality stars do, not everyone is happy.
The Kardashians were called out for selling their old clothes
It seems like not everyone is thrilled with the idea of the Kardashian clan selling their clothing castoffs and seemingly keeping the profits. The famous family have been behind the website Kardashian Kloset for a while now, selling their old clothes (yep, the exact pieces) online. They then branched out to a store, opening Kardashian Kloset in Las Vegas in 2021, which is getting some backlash. An insider close to the shop claimed to Daily Mail that a lot of customers complain some items cost thousands of dollars, which seemingly goes straight in the Kardashians' back pocket. "If the profits went to charity instead of to the family it would be busier," the source claimed of the store, adding, "We get negative feedback like, 'God, how much money do they need?'" Daily Mail reported that some items appear to have even been marked up in price, despite them being pre-used, including a handbag used by Kris Jenner listed at $22,000 despite it being available elsewhere for $12,800.
Kardashian Kloset has garnered plenty of opinions over the years, with popular YouTubers like Laura Lee making video series' out of purchasing the family's used items. Exactly who benefits from the sales has long been a source of contention for fans, too. One asked Khloé Kardashian on Twitter after she listed several pieces of her daughter True's clothing if any charities benefit, though others defended them making their money.