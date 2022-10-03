Crisis Management Expert Predicts Whether Kim Kardashian's Brand Is Stronger Than Her Crypto Controversy - Exclusive

Kim Kardashian, who's no stranger to messy scandals, has found herself at the end of the Security and Commission Exchange's (SEC) ire. On October 3, the SEC announced a charge against Kardashian for promoting EthereumMax's crypto security asset on Instagram without divulging her personal compensation, per TMZ. According to the publication, the Skims founder was paid $250,000 for the series of Instagram posts in June 2021.

Now, Kardashian will have to shell out $1.26 million in fees to the SEC, per CNBC, and is prohibited from promoting crypto across her social media accounts for the next three years. According to the New York Post, Kardashian is already ready to move on. "Ms. Kardashian is pleased to have resolved this matter with the SEC," read a statement on the reality star's behalf. "Kardashian fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter."

Despite the hefty fine, Kardashian is far from the first celebrity or influencer to end up on the wrong end of the SEC's radar. However, this also isn't the first time that Kardashian's business ventures and social media promotion strategy has been called into question. As such, Nicki Swift spoke with crisis management expert Eden Gillott to gauge whether Kardashian's brand can survive her latest scandal.