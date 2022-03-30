Kim Kardashian Finds Herself In Another New Messy Scandal
Kim Kardashian made headlines after a controversial response during an interview with Variety's Elizabeth Wagmeister on March 9. When asked about her advice for women in business she stated, "I have the best advice ... Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days." She then dismissed claims that the only reason she has had so much success in life is because of her and her family's fame. "We focus on the positive," she said, adding, "We work our asses off ... We don't have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don't know what to tell you."
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's blunt response rubbed many the wrong way. Following the interview, social media users criticized the socialite's attitude and insinuations. One Twitter user posted, "It's probably true that the Kardashians work hard ... But to ignore the pre-career privilege — a famous, uber-rich father & vast LA network that included Paris Hilton at her peak of fame — is tone deaf at best, offensive at worst." Another Twitter user shared this sentiment, writing, "I love when people who were born to obscenely rich, highly networked and well connected parents pontificate about importance of work."
In the wake of the scandal, Kim agreed to an interview with Good Morning America on March 28 to get her story straight, which only seemed to generate more controversy.
Kim Kardashian says Variety used her advice as a 'soundbite'
In an interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts on March 28, Kim Kardashian defended her advice for women in business. "Well that statement that I said was without questions and conversations around it, and it became a soundbite really with no context," she explained, per the Daily Mail. The businesswoman clarified this context, stating that prior to being asked for her advice for women in business, interviewer Elizabeth Wagmeister implied that she was only famous for being famous, which changed her "whole tone and attitude." She then backtracked on her original advice, stating, "The advice that I would give is just that, having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success."
Wagmeister denied Kim's order of events in a March 28 Twitter post, explaining that after reviewing the raw footage from the interview, the comment about Kim only being famous for being famous came after the question about her advice for fellow businesswomen. Social media users took sides in the comments section of the post, with some requesting to see the raw footage themselves in order to prove or disprove Wagmeister's story. Others found it ridiculous that the beauty brand owner would get riled up over an interview question with so many years of media experience under her belt. One Twitter user commented, "What's sad is she's gonna step away from all this unscathed and no lesson learned."