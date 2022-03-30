Kim Kardashian Finds Herself In Another New Messy Scandal

Kim Kardashian made headlines after a controversial response during an interview with Variety's Elizabeth Wagmeister on March 9. When asked about her advice for women in business she stated, "I have the best advice ... Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days." She then dismissed claims that the only reason she has had so much success in life is because of her and her family's fame. "We focus on the positive," she said, adding, "We work our asses off ... We don't have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don't know what to tell you."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's blunt response rubbed many the wrong way. Following the interview, social media users criticized the socialite's attitude and insinuations. One Twitter user posted, "It's probably true that the Kardashians work hard ... But to ignore the pre-career privilege — a famous, uber-rich father & vast LA network that included Paris Hilton at her peak of fame — is tone deaf at best, offensive at worst." Another Twitter user shared this sentiment, writing, "I love when people who were born to obscenely rich, highly networked and well connected parents pontificate about importance of work."

In the wake of the scandal, Kim agreed to an interview with Good Morning America on March 28 to get her story straight, which only seemed to generate more controversy.