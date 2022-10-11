Emily Ratajkowski's Apparent Connection To Shay Mitchell Is Causing Commotion

Emily Ratajkowski is making headlines yet again. Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard officially separated in July after four years of marriage, per E! News. A source close to Ratajkowski claimed that Bear-McClard cheated on her multiple times. In September, Page Six reported that the model-actress had filed for divorce from her estranged husband. The exes share their son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, who was born in March 2021. "Emily's really bummed about it for the sake of their son, but is trying to move forward and stay positive," a source told E! News.

Following the split, Ratajkowski has since been linked to Brad Pitt. A source revealed to People that Ratajkowski and Pitt have gone on a few dates together. "He was introduced to Emily by a friend in the art world. There is an attraction, but nothing serious going on." Another source told People, "She is doing well. She thinks Brad Pitt is amazing." It appears that the model is moving on from her divorce — and she may even decide to move on with a woman.