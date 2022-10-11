Emily Ratajkowski's Apparent Connection To Shay Mitchell Is Causing Commotion
Emily Ratajkowski is making headlines yet again. Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard officially separated in July after four years of marriage, per E! News. A source close to Ratajkowski claimed that Bear-McClard cheated on her multiple times. In September, Page Six reported that the model-actress had filed for divorce from her estranged husband. The exes share their son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, who was born in March 2021. "Emily's really bummed about it for the sake of their son, but is trying to move forward and stay positive," a source told E! News.
Following the split, Ratajkowski has since been linked to Brad Pitt. A source revealed to People that Ratajkowski and Pitt have gone on a few dates together. "He was introduced to Emily by a friend in the art world. There is an attraction, but nothing serious going on." Another source told People, "She is doing well. She thinks Brad Pitt is amazing." It appears that the model is moving on from her divorce — and she may even decide to move on with a woman.
Emily Ratajkowski hints that she is bisexual
On October 10, Emily Ratajkowski shared a video on TikTok of someone asking, "If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?" The camera then cut to Ratajkowski as she showed herself sitting on a light green-colored velvet sofa and coyly smiled. Ratajkowski's video included one originally posted on TikTok by actor Shay Mitchell, who had previously used the video to seemingly come out as bisexual. Many fans were in support of Mitchell and shared their excitement over the possible news. Some pointed out that Mitchell's characters in "Pretty Little Liars" and "You" were gay and thought that wasn't a coincidence. Now, Ratajkowski has apparently revealed that she is bisexual too.
In a previous TikTok video (via Elle), Ratajkowski opened up about dating and the sexualization of women. "Under a patriarchy, there's this premise of men 'getting women,' 'getting them,' 'pulling them' like there's something to possess," she told her followers. "That's why we don't have a lot of love in cis-hetero relationships." Ratajkowski seems to be an expert on this topic as she recently penned "My Body," which is a book of essays about the sexualization of women, which she had experienced during her time as a model.