Bridget Jones Star Explains Why Hugh Grant Refuses To Speak To Her Now

Hugh Grant might not be making the same controversial headlines that he made back in the early to mid-90s, but he's still someone who has to defend his marriage amid some pretty harsh rumors. Back in June 2021, he references a Nicki Swift article that detailed the truth about his wife Anna Eberstein and said that there was no truth to the speculation that suggested he married her due to passport reasons. He tweeted, "No I didn't @Internet. I married her because I love her."

That said, anyone who has been paying attention to the actor's Twitter account knows that he's not very shy about voicing his opinions, whether it's about parking apps, as he wrote back on September 15th, "Dear @RingGo_parking, why are you now so useless? Your crApp never works." That, or when he offers his thoughts on the state of British political affairs. He wrote on July 7th, "Dear World, You may be wondering what happens next in terms of the British constitution. The answer is that 3 newspaper owners – all of whom are non domiciled in the UK for tax purposes – get together and choose our next Prime Minister or Poodle.' The Queen then anoints them."

But if there's one thing that he doesn't talk about very much anymore, it's his experience working on the "Bridget Jones" films. Yet, he might have something to say after one of his former co-stars admitted that he stopped talking to her.