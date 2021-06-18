Hugh Grant Defends His Marriage Amid Rumors

Hugh Grant is one of the most famous British actors of all time. With such a diverse film repertoire involving dramas, comedies, and even children's programming, Grant is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, too. His talent has been showcased in projects like the "Bridget Jones' Diary" franchise, the "Paddington" series, and most recently HBO's "The Undoing" alongside Nicole Kidman, per IMDB.

Grant has been active in the entertainment industry since the early 1980s, but it was his work in romantic comedies that made him a superstar. And decades later, lite fair was exactly what the actor had become wary of, and exactly why he chose to take on "The Undoing." "There's not a huge number of laughs in 'The Undoing,'" Grant told Los Angeles Times in 2020. "But I'm not sure that was why I did it. I did it because it was a very classy project and it was a script that made me turn the pages, which is very rare because normally I'm asleep by page six of most scripts I read."

Despite his (spoiler alert!) possibly villainous, adulterer husband role in "The Undoing," Grant is a devoted husband in reality, and he's now defending his three-year marriage after rumors about his reasoning for finally tying the knot swirled. Read on to find out why!