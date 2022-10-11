Why Mila Kunis Was Booed During A Live Interview

Mila Kunis is a Hollywood star who fans have both loved and respected for many long years — and for a few good reasons, too. Back in March, she and her husband Ashton Kutcher made waves with the huge amount of money they donated to help Ukraine in their fight against Russia. Kunis also got very emotional speaking about her native country and the connection she still has to her homeland. While speaking to Maria Shriver for her "Conversations Above the Noise" series, the mother of two said, "It's been irrelevant to me that I come from Ukraine. It never mattered." But then, "This happens and I can't express or explain what came over me but all of a sudden ... I was like, 'Oh my God, I feel like a part of my heart just got ripped out."

That said, Kunis isn't immune from criticism, especially when it comes from both her fans and her critics. She recently made a rather controversial statement that prompted an entire audience to boo her during a live interview.