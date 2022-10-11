Why Mila Kunis Was Booed During A Live Interview
Mila Kunis is a Hollywood star who fans have both loved and respected for many long years — and for a few good reasons, too. Back in March, she and her husband Ashton Kutcher made waves with the huge amount of money they donated to help Ukraine in their fight against Russia. Kunis also got very emotional speaking about her native country and the connection she still has to her homeland. While speaking to Maria Shriver for her "Conversations Above the Noise" series, the mother of two said, "It's been irrelevant to me that I come from Ukraine. It never mattered." But then, "This happens and I can't express or explain what came over me but all of a sudden ... I was like, 'Oh my God, I feel like a part of my heart just got ripped out."
That said, Kunis isn't immune from criticism, especially when it comes from both her fans and her critics. She recently made a rather controversial statement that prompted an entire audience to boo her during a live interview.
Mila Kunis admits that she's never had a slice of New York pizza
During an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Mila Kunis felt the wrath of New Yorkers when she dared to say that she never had pizza in New York. In an attempt to win back the audience, she revealed, "My dad delivered pizzas growing up, but in LA." When the audience booed her again, Kunis responded, "That's mean! LA has perfectly fine pizzas, guys!"
If that weren't enough, she added, "But there's more to this story — just to get another boo. It was Domino's Pizza." Just as she asked them to, the audience booed. After a bit of back-and-forth with Kimmel, the "Family Guy" star made a shocking revelation. "I hate pizza," Kunis claimed, eliciting a momentous boo from the audience. "I'm out of here!" she exclaimed while pretending to walk off the stage.
Interestingly enough, Kunis' husband Ashton Kutcher also has a strange relationship with pizza. He once filmed a commercial in which he chose a piece of Orbit gum over a slice of pizza back in 2015. In 2012, he sarcastically tweeted, "On average Americans eat 18 acres of pizza a day." Clearly, Kunis and Kutcher do have a rather bizarre fixation with pizza — or at least not eating it. Well, at least Kunis doesn't mind a good slice of Chicago stuffed pizza, right?