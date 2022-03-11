Mila Kunis Gets Emotional About Her Connection To Ukraine

At one point in time, Mila Kunis would tell people she's from Russia because people typically didn't know where Ukraine was, but now she has a new since of pride for her home country. Speaking to Maria Shriver for her "Conversations Above the Noise" series, Kunis remarked, "It's been irrelevant to me that I come from Ukraine. It never mattered." However, since the Russian invasion happened, she said "everything's changed." "It is a sense of pride, and it's not taking away from loving where I live now and everything that [the U.S.] has given me," she said elsewhere.

In the conversation, Kunis expressed that's she's always felt like an American, despite having emigrated from the Ukraine at around 8 years old. "This happens and I can't express or explain what came over me but all of a sudden ... I was like, 'Oh my God, I feel like a part of my heart just got ripped out'" (via Yahoo!).

As of this writing, Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have helped to raised over $20 million to support Ukraine, $3 million of which they donated themselves. "The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity," Kunis, alongside Kutcher, said in a YouTube video. Their GoFundMe page has a goal of reaching $30 million in donations, and it looks like they are well on their way in accomplishing the feat.