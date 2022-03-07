Gigi Hadid Makes An Incredible Gesture Amid The Situation In Ukraine

It's always a good look when celebrities use their star power to help others. Gigi Hadid is one A-lister who loves to give back, and she often uses her platform as a model to do so. According to Look To the Stars, Hadid is a part of several different charity organizations, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation. In 2020, the model partnered with UNICEF, where she visited different schools, health centers, and villages. "This was my first time on the African continent, and Senegal was such an incredible place to start," she told Vogue. "I realized that my greatest responsibility in this is just to share what I've learned, increase the exposure, and make people remember that these issues are out there even if they aren't in the news cycle," she added. Hadid also added that social media is important to her so she can raise awareness.

One of the biggest world events in 2022 has been the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Many celebrities have been raising awareness for the cause while some people, like Bethenny Frankel, are going the extra mile to do good. In just a week's time, the former "Real Housewives of New York City" star raised over $16 million in aid to Ukraine, and it's safe to say that she will raise more as people continue donating. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher also pledged to donate $3 million to Ukraine.

Now, Hadid is joining in on the cause in her own special way.