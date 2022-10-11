Inside Angela Lansbury's Relationship With Her Brother Bruce

Many fans are mourning the tragic death of Angela Lansbury, her children confirming her death on October 11. Still, many remember the 96-year-old star's extraordinary life. Lansbury was first nominated for an Oscar at just 19 years old for her first film "Gaslight" in 1944. The actor went on to have a 70-year acting career on-stage, in film, and on television. Lansbury, of course, became a household name as mystery writer Jessica Fletcher in "Murder, She Wrote" and then enchanted a new generation of fans as Mrs. Potts in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast." Lansbury was gorgeous when she was younger, but the British-born actor didn't have a charmed life.

According to People, Lansbury's father died when she was just 9 years old. In 1940, her mother packed her up with twin brothers, moving from Great Britain to America to escape World War II. When she was a teenager, the family relocated to Los Angeles, where she started working on her first movie at 17. In 2009, the actor told The New York Times, "I wasn't very good at being a starlet ... I didn't want to pose for cheesecake photos and that kind of thing." Lansbury might not have been a starlet, but she was a wonderful sister and had a special relationship with her brother Bruce.