Leah Messer's Relationship With Fiance Jaylan Mobley Takes Hard Left Turn
Everything in the "Teen Mom" world seems to happen at warp speed. In August 2022, Leah Messer had exciting relationship news to share with her fans. She had gotten engaged to her boyfriend of one year, U.S. Army Cyber Officer Jaylan Mobley. But then, before they could say "I do," Messer's relationship with Mobley went from hot to not. And her wedding dreams turned to ashes.
Messer's drug addiction battle was finally behind her. And after three failed marriages, three children, and a cheating scandal, it had seemed like she was finally getting her happy ever after. Mobley put a ring on it during a romantic vacay in Costa Rica. "The [surprise proposal] was amazing. A little bit stressful at times because you're trying to make sure that everything is perfect, but it was all worth it in the end," he told Entertainment Tonight.
Mobley even rang Messer's ex-husbands to inform them of his plans to propose and to reassure them that he would protect and care for their children. What a gent! Mobley even gave promise rings to his future stepdaughters, as he wanted to make a promise to the girls too. "I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn't imagine myself being anywhere else," Messer gushed to People. "I can't even express how I'm feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her," Mobley said.
And everything was perfect — until Messer's relationship with Mobley took a hard left turn just two months later.
Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are done and dusted
Things were on the upturn for Leah Messer. The single mom-of-three had finally found her prince charming, and they were heading to the chapel and were gonna get married. The "Teen Mom" star hasn't had an easy ride in life. One of her daughters has muscular dystrophy, and caring for a child with special needs and two other kids is daunting. Mobley, who is studying for a P.h.D from Georgia Tech, was devoted to Messer's girls and promised to cherish and care for them when he proposed in August 2022. But then, poof! In just two short months, it was all over. "While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths," the former couple told People. "We will forever have love and respect for each other."
Meanwhile, Mobley is seemingly milking his 15 minutes for all they're worth. Judging by his Instagram account — which boasts 137,000 followers and photos of himself, James Bond-style, alongside flashy motors — he seems to be a budding influencer. So, it's little surprise he shared their statement on his 'gram. "So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends," his Instagram statement read.