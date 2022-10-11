Leah Messer's Relationship With Fiance Jaylan Mobley Takes Hard Left Turn

Everything in the "Teen Mom" world seems to happen at warp speed. In August 2022, Leah Messer had exciting relationship news to share with her fans. She had gotten engaged to her boyfriend of one year, U.S. Army Cyber Officer Jaylan Mobley. But then, before they could say "I do," Messer's relationship with Mobley went from hot to not. And her wedding dreams turned to ashes.

Messer's drug addiction battle was finally behind her. And after three failed marriages, three children, and a cheating scandal, it had seemed like she was finally getting her happy ever after. Mobley put a ring on it during a romantic vacay in Costa Rica. "The [surprise proposal] was amazing. A little bit stressful at times because you're trying to make sure that everything is perfect, but it was all worth it in the end," he told Entertainment Tonight.

Mobley even rang Messer's ex-husbands to inform them of his plans to propose and to reassure them that he would protect and care for their children. What a gent! Mobley even gave promise rings to his future stepdaughters, as he wanted to make a promise to the girls too. "I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn't imagine myself being anywhere else," Messer gushed to People. "I can't even express how I'm feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her," Mobley said.

And everything was perfect — until Messer's relationship with Mobley took a hard left turn just two months later.