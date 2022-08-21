Teen Mom's Leah Messer Has Exciting Relationship News To Share

Since coming into the spotlight, we have seen "Teen Mom 2" star Leah Messer divorce Jeremy Calvert and Corey Simms, and break up a relationship with Jason Jordan, per In Touch Weekly. Despite all of the drama, however, Messer has found love again and is well on her way to living the happily ever after fairytale. In September 2021, Messer sparked dating rumors after sharing a loved-up picture of herself with a mystery man. The mystery man, E! News would later confirm, was Jaylan Mobley, a United States Army Officer. "Leah and Jaylan Mobley have been dating for a few months now," a source told the outlet, with another insider revealing that "Leah is excited about becoming exclusive with Jaylan."

Messer and Mobley first met in September 2020, with the reality star confirming to ET that they "met through a project Jaylan did with ESPN and the Army that was filmed and captured by one of my PA's." Messer followed Mobley on social media where they eventually started texting and the rest, they say, is history.

Explaining what won her over to ET, the "Teen Mom 2" star described her beau as "compassionate, caring, patient, kind, thoughtful," adding that he "has a great sense of humor, is adventurous, and LOVES kids." To her, these were all the boxes that needed to be checked. Now, a new chapter is upon them, and Messer has exciting relationship news to share