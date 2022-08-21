Teen Mom's Leah Messer Has Exciting Relationship News To Share
Since coming into the spotlight, we have seen "Teen Mom 2" star Leah Messer divorce Jeremy Calvert and Corey Simms, and break up a relationship with Jason Jordan, per In Touch Weekly. Despite all of the drama, however, Messer has found love again and is well on her way to living the happily ever after fairytale. In September 2021, Messer sparked dating rumors after sharing a loved-up picture of herself with a mystery man. The mystery man, E! News would later confirm, was Jaylan Mobley, a United States Army Officer. "Leah and Jaylan Mobley have been dating for a few months now," a source told the outlet, with another insider revealing that "Leah is excited about becoming exclusive with Jaylan."
Messer and Mobley first met in September 2020, with the reality star confirming to ET that they "met through a project Jaylan did with ESPN and the Army that was filmed and captured by one of my PA's." Messer followed Mobley on social media where they eventually started texting and the rest, they say, is history.
Explaining what won her over to ET, the "Teen Mom 2" star described her beau as "compassionate, caring, patient, kind, thoughtful," adding that he "has a great sense of humor, is adventurous, and LOVES kids." To her, these were all the boxes that needed to be checked. Now, a new chapter is upon them, and Messer has exciting relationship news to share
Leah Messer is engaged to Jaylan Mobley
Leah Messer is a fiancée! The reality star is engaged to her partner of one year, Jaylan Mobley, after he popped the big question on August 19. "It feels amazing," Messer gushed to People. "I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn't imagine myself being anywhere else."
According to the outlet, Mobley proposed during the couple's romantic getaway to Costa Rica with a custom 4.7-carat ring. "I've been thinking about this for at least 2 to 3 months," he told People. "I knew that it would be cool if we did it in Costa Rica — where we came when we first started dating." Messer had previously revealed to ET that Mobley officially asked her to be his girlfriend over a sunset dinner in Costa Rica.
The couple's engagement comes only a few months after Messer shared her fears of how marriage could make things different for her and Mobley. "I think it's scary," she admitted to Us Weekly. "Like, we put a label on it, and it should go one way or the other. And I'm like, 'That scares me a little bit.' It does. It's a huge commitment." With their recent engagement, there is no doubt that Messer has worked through her fears and is ready for this beautiful next chapter of her life!