Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer Shares Moving Update On Daughter's Journey With Muscular Dystrophy

When the world was first introduced to Leah Messer all the way back in 2009, she was only 16 years old and about to give birth to twin baby girls, Aliannah ("Ali") and Aleeah ("Gracie"). The new family unit (including the girls' father, Corey Simms) then transitioned from starring on "16 & Pregnant" to joining the ensemble cast of "Teen Mom 2." After Simms and Leah divorced, she and her then-husband, Jeremy Calvert, welcomed their daughter Adalynn ("Addie").

Leah and her girls became a mainstay in the "Teen Mom" franchise, and audiences have watched them grow up throughout the years. Unfortunately, Ali was diagnosed with Titin Myotonic muscular dystrophy in 2014, per The U.S. Sun. The disease has affected Ali's ability to control her muscles and she uses a wheelchair when needed. Leah has made it a point to educate about the rare diagnosis, and has given updates about the types of treatments Ali has undergone.

Now, Leah has a happy message to send to her supporters about Ali's condition.