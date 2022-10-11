New Details About Bill Murray's Alleged On-Set Behavior Are Coming To Light

In April, production for Aziz Ansari's film "Being Mortal" was allegedly shut down after a woman filed a complaint against Bill Murray for "inappropriate behavior," according to Page Six. It was unclear what exactly went on between Murray and the alleged victim, but the film's production was suspended for good after an official investigation was launched to look into the actor's behavior.

At the time, a source told Page Six, "He was very hands-on touchy, not in any personal areas, but put an arm around a woman, touched her hair, pulled her ponytail." The insider continued, "It is a fine line and everybody loves Bill, but while his conduct is not illegal, some women felt uncomfortable and he crossed a line."

Later that month, Murray opened up to CNBC about the situation and explained, "I did something I thought was funny and it wasn't taken that way." Murray continued, "As of now, we're talking and we're trying to make peace with each other." The actor explained that the world is different than it was when he was a kid and that he was focused on learning how to educate himself on how to be more sensitive. While Murray's comments made it seem as though the situation could have been a misunderstanding, new information is now contradicting that idea.