New Details About Bill Murray's Alleged On-Set Behavior Are Coming To Light
In April, production for Aziz Ansari's film "Being Mortal" was allegedly shut down after a woman filed a complaint against Bill Murray for "inappropriate behavior," according to Page Six. It was unclear what exactly went on between Murray and the alleged victim, but the film's production was suspended for good after an official investigation was launched to look into the actor's behavior.
At the time, a source told Page Six, "He was very hands-on touchy, not in any personal areas, but put an arm around a woman, touched her hair, pulled her ponytail." The insider continued, "It is a fine line and everybody loves Bill, but while his conduct is not illegal, some women felt uncomfortable and he crossed a line."
Later that month, Murray opened up to CNBC about the situation and explained, "I did something I thought was funny and it wasn't taken that way." Murray continued, "As of now, we're talking and we're trying to make peace with each other." The actor explained that the world is different than it was when he was a kid and that he was focused on learning how to educate himself on how to be more sensitive. While Murray's comments made it seem as though the situation could have been a misunderstanding, new information is now contradicting that idea.
Details about Bill Murray's inappropriate behavior have been revealed
It's been nearly six months since Bill Murray was accused of "inappropriate behavior" while on the set of "Being Mortal," which caused the production to be shut down. And now, new details have emerged regarding what allegedly went on behind the scenes. According to Puck, Murray allegedly was "kissing" a "much younger" member of the staff and was even "straddling" her. Although Murray claimed that he was just trying to be funny, the staff member "interpreted his actions as entirely sexual" and was reportedly unable to move away from him because of his weight.
According to The Guardian, the staff member, who has chosen to remain anonymous, and Murray have reached a settlement. The actor reportedly paid the woman $100,000 in exchange for confidentiality. She also waives the right to pursue legal action against the film's producers as well as Searchlight and Disney.
Another actor, Geena Davis, recently opened up about her experience with Murray on set and recalled feeling uncomfortable when he "insisted" on using a massage device on her during an audition in the '80s. She told People, "I said no multiple times, but he wouldn't relent." Davis continued, "I figure it's sort of rather universally known that he could be difficult to work with. I think he knows very well the way he can behave." Based on the settlement, this is most likely the last time we'll hear about Murray's incident with the unnamed staff member.