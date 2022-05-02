Bill Murray Finally Breaks Silence On Misconduct Claim

The allegations of Bill Murray's on-set misconduct have gotten to be increasingly troubling for the actor. After production on the film "Being Mortal" was indefinitely suspended on April 18 due to complaints of starring actor Murray's inappropriate behavior (per Deadline), scrutiny fell upon Murray's alleged past of misconduct. Everything from Murray's highly-publicized feud with his "Charlie's Angels" costar Lucy Liu to his alleged domestic abuse of ex-wife Jennifer Butler resurfaced. Butler filed for divorce in 2008, alleging in her filing that Murray had struck her in the face, per The Baltimore Sun.

In the days following Murray's misconduct reports, Ben Dreyfuss, son of Murray's "What About Bob?" costar Richard Dreyfuss, tweeted some shocking claims about the set of the 1991 comedy. After Richard allegedly complained to higher-ups about Murray's treatment of film producer Laura Ziskin, Ben claimed the "Ghostbusters" star "threw an ashtray" at his father. Things escalated such that "Disney hired some bodyguards to physically separate my dad and Bill Murray in between takes," Ben wrote.

With "Being Mortal" only halfway-filmed, and Murray's involvement in the alleged misconduct still unclear, the veteran actor has now spoken out for the first time on the wave-making claims about his behavior.