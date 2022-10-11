Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict Send Clear Message With Online Behavior Amid Divorce
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict were husband and wife for 13 years and had two children together before deciding to pull the plug on their marriage, and Mowry has vowed that they are going to put their family first through the transition. "We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," she wrote via Instagram in October.
According to Radar, the "Sister, Sister" star is seeking joint custody of their kids, 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo. While she listed the cause of their separation as the old go-to "irreconcilable differences," some fans immediately assumed that Hardrict had been unfaithful. They used the comments section of an Instagram post promoting his CW series "All American: Homecoming" to lob these unfounded accusations at him, and The Shade Room shared a screenshot of his response to one commenter. "Cory nooooo. Don't fumble Tia!" the fan's message read. The actor replied, "Lies!"
A number of Hardrict's followers were really invested in the failed marriage — they begged him to win Mowry back and let him know that they were praying for a reconciliation. While this dream of the couple deciding to work things out might not come true, the exes have demonstrated that they still care about one another — much to the confusion of their fans.
Tia Mowry told Cory Hardrict she loves him
After Tia Mowry's fans lavished her with love, she took to Instagram to let them know how grateful she is for their support. "Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one's dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community," she wrote. Cory Hardrict joined those offering their words of encouragement in the comments section, but his response was wordless: a black heart and sparkle emoji. Much to her followers' surprise, Mowry replied, "I love you," punctuating her words with a heart emoji of her own.
The interaction left some fans confused amid Mowry and Hardrict's divorce news. "I'm so so lost!! Are y'all getting a divorce," one person wrote. "Are you guy's back together," another commenter wanted to know. Meanwhile, others applauded the couple for keeping it civil. "I love it! Non toxic breakups let's normalize this," another message read.
Mowry's follow-up post seemed to indicate that she was ready to move on. Text reading "This chapter of my life is called 'My Turn'" was overlaid on a video of Mowry sitting on the side of her bed in a white silk robe. She looked contemplative and relaxed while smiling at the camera. Days before she announced her divorce, she told Access that people kept commenting on how radiant she looked. "You know what it is? It's self love," she said. "I'm really, really just focusing on setting boundaries."