Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict Send Clear Message With Online Behavior Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict were husband and wife for 13 years and had two children together before deciding to pull the plug on their marriage, and Mowry has vowed that they are going to put their family first through the transition. "We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," she wrote via Instagram in October.

According to Radar, the "Sister, Sister" star is seeking joint custody of their kids, 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo. While she listed the cause of their separation as the old go-to "irreconcilable differences," some fans immediately assumed that Hardrict had been unfaithful. They used the comments section of an Instagram post promoting his CW series "All American: Homecoming" to lob these unfounded accusations at him, and The Shade Room shared a screenshot of his response to one commenter. "Cory nooooo. Don't fumble Tia!" the fan's message read. The actor replied, "Lies!"

A number of Hardrict's followers were really invested in the failed marriage — they begged him to win Mowry back and let him know that they were praying for a reconciliation. While this dream of the couple deciding to work things out might not come true, the exes have demonstrated that they still care about one another — much to the confusion of their fans.